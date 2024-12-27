THE EMPRESS

January 2025

✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Novelist Margie Zable Fisher!✨👑✨
The Fortune WELL writer honors her late mother with THE CABERNET CLUB!
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
10
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Serial Contentpreneur Amy Cuevas Schroeder!✨👑✨
Founder of The Midst and Venus Zine!
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Amy Cuevas Schroeder
21
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Director, Writer, and Advocate Kimberly Warner!✨👑✨
Meet the latest Empress Editions Author as we announce her stunning memoir!
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Kimberly Warner
35
Why Your Love Stories Matter ❤️🔥👑
Hot Flashes, Hot Dukes, and the Power of Midlife Romance. Huzzah for 2025! Empress Editions is now accepting fiction submissions!
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
22

December 2024

✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Multi-hyphenate Alicia Dara!✨👑✨
How to Reclaim Your Power Voice in Midlife 🗣️
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Alicia Dara
17
✨An Invitation From the Empress!✨
A Winter Solstice Reflection by Tarot Reader Sadie Chanlett-Avery
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Sadie Chanlett-Avery
10
Ask-a-Therapist: Holiday Edition!🎄🎁 🕎
🎄 Welcome to the Holiday Edition of Ask-a-Therapist with Kimberly Wilson! 🎄
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Kimberly Wilson
10
You are what you tolerate. 👑
But also... HOW you collaborate. What's your next big Collab? We wanna know!
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
24
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Dr. Heather Bartos, MD!✨👑✨
She's the Founder of Menopause Rocks & the Author of the Forthcoming QUICKIES 🔥 Plus, Get Ready for a Serotonin Winter Soak! ❄️ 🛁 ❄️
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
 and 
Heather Bartos, MD
10
Do midlife women's stories matter? 👑
More than ever. Say hello to Empress Editions...
  
Alisa Kennedy Jones
99

November 2024

