✨The Empress Questionnaire: Eleanor Anstruther—Scandal, Stagecraft, and the Art of Saying the Quiet Part Loud✨👑
The Acclaimed Author, Changemaker & Indie Inspiration Has a New Book Out!
7 hrs ago
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Eleanor Anstruther
11
January 2025
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Novelist Margie Zable Fisher!✨👑✨
The Fortune WELL writer honors her late mother with THE CABERNET CLUB!
Jan 31
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
17
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Serial Contentpreneur Amy Cuevas Schroeder!✨👑✨
Founder of The Midst and Venus Zine!
Jan 20
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Amy Cuevas Schroeder
16
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Director, Writer, and Advocate Kimberly Warner!✨👑✨
Meet the latest Empress Editions Author as we announce her stunning memoir!
Jan 7
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Kimberly Warner
33
Why Your Love Stories Matter ❤️🔥👑
Hot Flashes, Hot Dukes, and the Power of Midlife Romance. Huzzah for 2025! Empress Editions is now accepting fiction submissions!
Jan 1
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
38
December 2024
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Multi-hyphenate Alicia Dara!✨👑✨
How to Reclaim Your Power Voice in Midlife 🗣️
Dec 27, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Alicia Dara
19
✨An Invitation From the Empress!✨
A Winter Solstice Reflection by Tarot Reader Sadie Chanlett-Avery
Dec 21, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Sadie Chanlett-Avery
23
Ask-a-Therapist: Holiday Edition!🎄🎁 🕎
🎄 Welcome to the Holiday Edition of Ask-a-Therapist with Kimberly Wilson! 🎄
Dec 16, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Kimberly Wilson
17
You are what you tolerate. 👑
But also... HOW you collaborate. What's your next big Collab? We wanna know!
Dec 14, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
43
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Dr. Heather Bartos, MD!✨👑✨
She's the Founder of Menopause Rocks & the Author of the Forthcoming QUICKIES 🔥 Plus, Get Ready for a Serotonin Winter Soak! ❄️ 🛁 ❄️
Dec 5, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
and
Heather Bartos, MD
19
Do midlife women's stories matter? 👑
More than ever. Say hello to Empress Editions...
Dec 2, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
355
November 2024
The Empress Book Club: Hagitude📚👑
More questions and what does it all mean now?
Nov 25, 2024
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
11
