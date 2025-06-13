✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

LIVE footage of my face ALL week. Isn’t Sharon Horgan just so rad?

Fellow Empresses,

How’s the Queendom holding up?

Personally, the above has been my face for most of the week… because it’s the only face I know how to make during a fascist coup. It’s basically a perma-scowl that’s reeeeeeally fighting the Botox.

To be fair, this is also my face after a week of convincing the Times Square Business District to let us put a giant VAG on Broadway. For the Quickies launch. I was like, “It’s the Disney of vaginas. It’s practically a cartoon.”

See? It’s practically Pixar!

Some days, I feel like I’m living in a nonstop episode of Younger—except I do not feel so young, and our “Diana Trout” would never go near such weaponized statement jewelry.

The Krav Maga of Accessories!

Instead, our Diana weaponizes her whole affectless, deep WASP visage with the most unassailable Resting Bitch Face I have ever seen! It effing slays in meetings. We all gawp at her icy blonde delivery from our little Hollywood Squares Zoom windows with expressions that repeatedly scream: “How does she even do that?”

So, if you, too, are teetering on the edge of a nervous breakdown and a breakthrough (same-same, right?) and you are in the Boston area, come join us for the Boston stop of the Quickies Pajama Tour—

Click here to RSVP!

📍 at the marvelous, midlife-magic HQ that is Lovestruck Books that night.

📆 June 30th

🕖 7:00 PM

👘 Pajamas absolutely encouraged.

We’ll be talking pleasure, power, and the things no one tells you about sex after 40 (spoiler: it’s not over, it’s just getting way more interesting). There’ll be:

A spicy little reading from Quickies ✨

Candid Q&A that goes there

An event that makes you feel like you’ve been inducted into the softest secret society

Goody bags courtesy of our incredible partners, plusOne and Phosis—two brands redefining wellness, intimacy, and beauty for women who do not need permission to feel fabulous.

And a moment for Lovestruck: this place is a gem among gems. It’s the indie bookstore equivalent of a great first date—you walk in, and it just gets you. Romantic, cozy, smart as hell. You will fall in love (and possibly leave with three romance novels and a rose quartz crystal candle you didn’t know you needed).

So come party with us in your jammies. Bring your angst, your joy, and/or your full glorious chaos. This moment? It still deserves pleasure.

When the tour ends, I’m packing my bags for Menopause Bootcamp with Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz at the Omega Institute. Why? Because Suzanne is the kind of woman who can explain hormones and hold your hand while you ugly cry into a bowl of gelato. She’s the rebel patron saint of menopausal wisdom. And, important: she gives the most rad hugs.

Okay, I have definite squirrel brain after all the scramble of planning—coupled with the flood of amazing submissions we’ve received lately. Stay tuned for more tour tea, our latest books, a new deeply relevant EQ, and our Sexily in the City NYC debut. (No, I am not going to make Heather dress up like a jar of Bonne Maman, but seriously how hysterical would that be?

Yours in grandeur & deep sh*t,

p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age and we’d love to see you there!