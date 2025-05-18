THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
12h

Wowza. A shooting star! I’m afraid of what might happen if your two brains spent too much time in the same room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alicia Dara's avatar
Alicia Dara
13h

Fascinating! Looking into al of it :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alisa Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture