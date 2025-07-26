✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Meet our newest author, Molly Moynahan!

“I think we could actually make books here,” I whispered.

“I know,” she said, with a glint in her eye.

And just like that, we were eight again—building a fort in the backyard out of bedsheets and big ideas.

The morning after the LoveStruck launch of Quickies—where we toasted to poetry, sex, pleasure, and the divine mess of midlife reinvention—we found ourselves in the library of a rambling old Victorian just off Harvard Square. A house that looked like it had been designed by Virginia Woolf’s astrologer and decorated by the sisters from Practical Magic.

Live footage of us practicing the dark arts of publishing?

It was me, my co-founder

, her son A (who found the house on Zillow and built a virtual replica in Roblox, because Gen A is basically sorcery), our friend D—a midlife real estate goddess—and the listing agent J, who has the old-school charm of E.B. White and the soul of a porch rocker.

We were still basking in the afterglow of the night before, brimming with book ideas and asking aloud: could this house be it? The headquarters. The residency. The sacred space where midlife women come to remember who they are—and write it down.

And then the universe tipped its hat.

The owner? The grandson of Richard Rodgers. Yes, that Rodgers. As in Rodgers & Hammerstein. Cue overture. The synchronicity was cinematic.

And his mother? My old singing teacher from New York—the one who told me at 22 that I was swallowing my voice out of fear. That every syllable deserved its full breath. She was joy in a jumpsuit. A mensch with perfect pitch.

So, of course, I stood in the sunroom and sang some Gershwin. (Because memory is funny and that’s what I had on hand.) When a house drenched in metaphor invites you to sing, you sing.

Suddenly, this wasn’t just a house. It was a portal. A writing retreat waiting to happen. A place for Empress authors to write uninterrupted, to gather under fairy lights for communal dinners, and to finish their damn books.

Because here’s what we know:

Midlife is a multimodal reckoning.

An all-systems wildfire.

A blank page.

The job ends. The marriage shifts. The body revolts. The hormones throw Molotov cocktails. And somewhere in the rubble, if you’re lucky, you start writing again. You begin to recognize yourself, possibly as someone new.

In the weeks that followed, we got our asses thoroughly handed to us.

There were high points: Quickies spotted in the wild at the Harvard COOP, right there on the Banned Books table beside titles we adore. Heather driving through tornado warnings to speak with women about reigniting their spark (for themselves, not for anyone else).

There were low points: I came home to a flooded house. (Ha. You’re just daring me to move, you dastardly universe.) And the inevitable vulnerability hangover after putting yourself—and your story—out into the world. (I wrote about it here)

And then the fever dream: a stress-induced UTI that escalated into a full-blown kidney infection. Midlife, thy name is “cannot bounce back like I used to.”

Still, in between board meetings, editorial chin-wags, and night shifts on Zoom with our China head of production, C, we pushed Unfixed by

to the finish line (10/14)—poems, typesetting, global shipping labels, and all. (Did I know I’d one day become an unwilling expert in International Harmonized Tariff Codes? Reader, I did not.)

We also finished typesetting Who By Fire, our next literary stunner from

. It comes with a rare fiction masterclass taught by her eminence for all preorder customers. Huzzah!

Down the metaphorical hall, M and S were finishing Come to Dinner, our Joan Didion memoir, while we planned a year’s worth of Didion dinners across the country.

Heather, true to form, was deep in the throes of Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause.

Meanwhile, Quickies orders are still going out due to hiccups in the system. Submissions have poured in—romances, memoirs, literary fiction, spiritual manifestos, messy brilliance on every page. We wish we could publish them all. It forced us to consider not just what we publish, but how.

Because women, especially midlife women, don’t all engage with story the same way. If you’ve read The Menopause Brain by Dr. Lisa Mosconi, you’ll know that our brains are “pruning,” letting go of the neurons that don’t serve them. Mine has let go of A LOT!

So we gathered again—in our own Red Tent meeting—with our innermost circle, and asked the question: What if the transitional technologies of our time were uniquely suited to this transitional era of women’s lives? And we wondered:

Are we using AI? Or is it using us ?

We believe storytelling should be immersive, intentional, and multimodal—designed to meet you exactly where you are. We’re not just amplifying midlife women’s voices. We’re building the tools to let those stories live, breathe, and talk back.

Here’s what that looks like:

Multimodal books that evolve through conversation

AI-guided reflections that mirror your emotional journey

Audio, video, and Empress author interviews that give voice and context

Private GPTs trained on our characters, themes, and authors—so your story can speak back

Because reading is not passive. It’s radical.

Especially in midlife.

Especially when you're reinventing.

Our first AI-companion drops this fall with Quickies. Because by the time we reach midlife, we contain multitudes. Our books should reflect this.

And no novel captures this ethos—the wit, wisdom, and wondrous complexity of midlife storytelling—more than the forthcoming one by our newest Empress author.

We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of exclusive world rights to MotherPerson, a luminous new novel by celebrated author

(

), whose work has been hailed by

for its “sparkling wit and wisdom.” The novel is set for global publication in Fall 2026, with distribution powered by Hachette Book Group.

Stone GardenThe New York Times Book Review

With singular warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, MotherPerson follows Maggie, a woman who’s survived addiction, grief, single motherhood, and the ever-complicating gauntlet of ambition and love. Told in prose that crackles with insight and emotional clarity, the novel captures a modern woman’s battle to remain fully herself while navigating all the titles she’s been handed—wife, daughter, mother, person—and the spaces between.

“I wanted to write a novel that feels like waking up in someone else’s head at 2 a.m.,” says Moynahan. “The thoughts are real, full of love and regret, and half-mistaken—but completely alive. MotherPerson is about what it takes to stay visible in a life that keeps asking you to disappear.”

Set across New York, London, Dallas, Chicago, and a dusty artist’s retreat in Taos, the novel tracks Maggie’s reckoning with ambition, marriage, and selfhood as she gives herself permission—finally—to tell the truth. Whether navigating a love affair with an Irish painter, battling female stereotypes in Texas, or inspiring traumatized students in a gang-ridden Chicago classroom, Maggie’s voice is unforgettable: raw, funny, luminous, and absolutely necessary.

“This novel is alive in every sense of the word,” says yours truly. “It’s a roadmap for becoming—written in lipstick, scratched into journal margins, and whispered through the cracks of every woman who’s ever wondered, where did I go in all of this? It’s wild, beautiful, and necessary.”

So here we are.

Building something bold. A publishing house, yes—but also a spell.

A story space. A sanctuary. A bit of a witchy coven. 😂

A place for women who’ve already lived several lifetimes to finally write one down.

📚 What if a story could save your life?

💫 What if “The End” was just the beginning?

🏡 What if everything in you already was the magic?

We’re still figuring it all out, but welcome to our next chapter.

Lastly…

We’ve got a wicked-cool Empress Questionnaire coming up next about the science we all need to bring when it comes to protecting our midlife healthcare amid current policy changes. Stay tuned for that!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep… Sh*t,

