✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Upgrade to paid

Fellow Empresses, how’s everyone doing out there?

Here’s the thing you need for tonight’s meno-mixer on midlife reinvention with HR Executive Coach Jennifer Thornton! 🎤

Ask all the questions you’re usually afraid to! Anything goes!

📅 Date: TONIGHT

🕒 Time: 7:30 PM CST

📍 LIVE ON ZOOM

➡️JOIN HERE⬅️

The best transformations happen when you decide to show up. 💥

And if you’re in Chicago on April 8th, join Midlife Upgrade and me for a special screening of The M-Factor with Tamsen Fadal.

This event promises connection, voice-finding, and reclaiming your agency. Plus, there’s a live panel with menopause leaders, Dr. Sharon Malone, Dr. Somi Javaid, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg, Dr. Sameena Rahman, & Dr. Jila Senemar, along with a VIP experience complete with appetizers and book signings. Don’t miss it—grab your ticket here:

Get Tickets!

Hope to see you soon!

Yours in Grandeur & Deepsh*t,

p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age, and we’d love to see you there!