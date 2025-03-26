Tonight at 7:30 PM (CST) Embracing a Growth Mindset 👑 with Dr. Bartos
On the art & arc of midlife reinvention with Executive HR Coach, Jennifer Thornton 🦋
✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.
Fellow Empresses, how’s everyone doing out there?
Here’s the thing you need for tonight’s meno-mixer on midlife reinvention with HR Executive Coach Jennifer Thornton! 🎤
Ask all the questions you’re usually afraid to! Anything goes!
📅 Date: TONIGHT
🕒 Time: 7:30 PM CST
📍 LIVE ON ZOOM
The best transformations happen when you decide to show up. 💥
And if you’re in Chicago on April 8th, join Midlife Upgrade and me for a special screening of The M-Factor with Tamsen Fadal.
This event promises connection, voice-finding, and reclaiming your agency. Plus, there’s a live panel with menopause leaders, Dr. Sharon Malone, Dr. Somi Javaid, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg, Dr. Sameena Rahman, & Dr. Jila Senemar, along with a VIP experience complete with appetizers and book signings. Don’t miss it—grab your ticket here:
Hope to see you soon!
Yours in Grandeur & Deepsh*t,
THE EMPRESS is a reader-supported community. To receive exclusive bonus posts, join in VIP events, and support our policy work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age, and we’d love to see you there!