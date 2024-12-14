THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Dec 14, 2024

Got my founders tee yesterday!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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Dina
Dec 14, 2024

All about the inter-generational wisdom sharing and collaboration. As Gen X with a Gen Z kid and who spends a lot of time with wise elders in women’s circles my intent is to act as the bridge. I am involved in a NPO called Grandmother Collective and my responsibility is gathering the elder stories and using technology to get them seen and heard by the younger generation. I believe if is crucial we don’t lose elder wisdom, cultural practices and traditions.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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