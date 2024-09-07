The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our articles, our book club, journaling prompts, VIP coaching, and live events. To sponsor any number of our newsletters, events, and clubs, simply click here.

Upgrade to paid

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

A thread I want to pick back up again before we get too far into autumn—the much-beloved cozy season— is narratives of pleasure for women in midlife. The arc of the female orgasm is something bestselling author Glynnis MacNicol explores from multiple vantage points in her book I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself. And for all the talk of midlife women’s invisibility, MacNicol has found the opposite to be true.

But before we get into all that, I’ve got some big news to share. The Institute of Women’s Futures is a 501c3 nonprofit that I co-founded with Alicia Dara Heather Bartos Here’s a link to the survey. It’s super quick! Please take it!

Now, back to some quality escapist joy amid this all-systems, full-body transformation we call menopause. Glynnis MacNicol on finding unexpected pleasure in midlife

Trigger Warning: The men in this interview are pretty cringe, but I think this is a GOOD thing. Awkwardness is a collective rupture—a chance to rewrite the social scripts—and we see moments of that happening right here with these chaps!

From the publisher:

When you’re a woman of a certain age, you are only promised that everything will get worse. But what if everything you’ve been told is a lie?

Come to Paris, in August 2021, when the City of Lights was still empty of tourists and a thirst for long-overdue pleasure gripped those who wandered its streets.

After New York City emptied out in March 2020, Glynnis MacNicol, aged forty-six, unmarried with no children, spent sixteen months alone in her tiny Manhattan apartment. The isolation was punishing. A year without touch. Women are warned of invisibility as they age, but this is an extreme loneliness no one can prepare you for. When the opportunity to sublet a friend’s apartment in Paris arose, MacNicol jumped on it. Leaving felt less like a risk than a necessity.

What follows is a decadent, joyful, unexpected journey into one woman’s pursuit of radical enjoyment.

The weeks in Paris are filled with friendship, food, and sex. There is dancing on the Seine; a plethora of gooey cheese; midnight bike rides through empty Paris; handsome men; afternoons wandering through the empty Louvre; and nighttime swimming in the ocean off a French island. And yes, plenty of nudity.

In the spirit of Nora Ephron and Deborah Levy (think Colette . . . if she’d had access to dating apps), I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself is an intimate, insightful, powerful, and endlessly pleasurable memoir of an intensely lived experience whose meaning and insight expand far beyond the personal narrative. MacNicol is determined to document the beauty, excess, and triumph of a life that does not require permission.

Buy the Book

And with that, stay tuned for weekly commentary on this book, an author chat, and an upcoming virtual salon Ask-a-Therapist with a dear friend of The Empress, our very own

from

, who is just such a gift to the community.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

For more info on the Empress Book Club, its mission, and how it works, click here.

This week’s book club is brought to you by:

The Menopause Mothership

Calling all menopausal goddesses! 🚀 Are you ready to navigate this wild ride with grace, humor, and a tribe of amazing women? The Menopause Mothership is your ticket to thriving (not just surviving) this transformative journey.

Join now and get instant access to our exclusive bonus course once available: "Menopause 101: Rockin' Your Peri/Menopause Care: Kickstart Your Journey to the Ultimate MENO-Experience!" Don't miss out on the support, laughs, and wisdom you need. Your future self will thank you!

Click here to hop aboard the Mothership. Your seat is waiting! 💃🔥👑

p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age. We’d love to see you there!