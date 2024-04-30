The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our articles, our book club, journaling prompts, VIP coaching, and live events. To sponsor any number of our newsletters, events, and clubs, simply click here.

Fellow Empresses, Happy Monday…

When we think about what it means to thrive as midlife women, state-of-the-art healthcare is everything—but not every woman fits the profile for HRT, so having as many alternatives that work for you is key to making this all-systems, decades-long transformation less hellish and more empowering.

Also key, is growing a diverse community of curious, culturally visible midlife women, and many of the best bits are often happening during the salons, or behind the paywall (posts, comment sections, threads, the book club, Huzzah!)

So, join us for this special Cinco De Mayo Virtual Salon!

Dr. Heather will be leading a down-and-dirty discussion on homeopathy, alternative treatments, and non-hormonal options for menopause care, offering valuable insights and empowering myth-busting.

📅 Date: Cinco De Mayo, May 5th, 2024 - Sunday

🕐 Time: 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET

📍 Where: Zoom Virtual Salon

But wait, there's more! 🍹🎉

Prepare to indulge in Margaritas, mocktails, and merriment on Sunday as we celebrate this occasion in style! Space is limited, so don't miss out on this singular opportunity. Reserve your spot today to ensure you're part of this enlightening event!

Register now to secure your place:

Get ready for an afternoon of education, empowerment, and celebration! We can't wait to see you there!

And Don’t Forget! In Empress Book Club Happenings…

We will be in conversation with Kirsten Miller, author of the bestseller THE CHANGE on Saturday, May 4th at 2 pm EST/11 am PST. Registration is now open. We sincerely hope you can join us!

Let us know your thoughts and ideas below in the comments. And know that we have more midlife conversations and meno-hacks coming soon!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

