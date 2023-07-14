THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Jul 14, 2023

Hilarious!! Superyacht of KY!! The rubber gloves snapping off. That is one sound every woman knows in her sleep.

My OB told me to buy a package of plastic phallic tools and to shove them up and down in my vajayjay. That was supposed to help invigorate the thin skin. Huh? Not.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Kim Van Bruggen's avatar
Kim Van Bruggen
Jul 14, 2023

I wish there was a ‘love’ button. I’ll have to tell my husband to think of sex like I’m a virgin each and every time! 😂

And to get out the super yacht! (I will never look at them the same way again.) Although I do always equate them with men’s wishful penis size.

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