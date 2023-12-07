You May Need an Empress And Some Thread 😂
The One Menopause Symptom You Didn't See Coming: Mortal Combat with Yourself!
This week's newsletter is brought to you by our friends at XOjacqui - Power To The Pause! Protein + Supplements For Women At All Stages of Menopause.
The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.