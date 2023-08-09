The Weird-A*s Symptom Almanac: “You, my dear, have a raging case of... b*tch itch.” 😂
Or the ridiculous tale of how I made our entire household bonkers when it was actually just my hormones being hormonal...
This week's newsletter is brought to you by our friends at Winona, doctor-prescribed menopause care for women, backed by science, and shipped directly to your door.
Fellow Empresses,
How the hell are you? This week I have a dooz…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.