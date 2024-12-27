THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Dec 28, 2024

Alicia’s work is so needed in this world! And I couldn’t help but wonder if someday she’ll extend her power voice work beyond midlife into the crone years. My mom just turned 80 and I’ve noticed her diaphragm strength and voice have become weaker. A strong, confident Leo, she used to always command a room but aging has whittled away that confidence. I can only imagine how psychologically profound it is for an aging woman (and her community!) to know the power of her voice (physically and metaphorically) and to exercise that in her golden years.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Christa M. Hines's avatar
Christa M. Hines
Dec 27, 2024

Wow! So many inspiring takeaways from this empowering interview. I love the idea of seeing ourselves as our own hometown. With everything that’s happening in the collective, it’s easy to forget the value of our internal resources and the experiences we bring to the table. I admire the extensive work Alicia is doing to help people tap their confidence and embrace their personal power and I look forward to checking out her magazine. Thanks for sharing this conversation!

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