Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up?

This week’s Empress Questionnaire welcomes a literary tour de force: the critically acclaimed Preethi Nair. I first met Preethi on a panel of the UK Women’s Prize for Fiction, and ever since, her razor-sharp wit and tender storytelling have been nothing short of mesmerizing!

In a world where the stories we tell ourselves are often more myth than memoir, Preethi’s narrative genius shines like a lighthouse in a fog of pretense. Take Bhanu, (the protagonist from Preethi’s latest novel, Unravelling) for instance—a woman who, to the outside world, appears to have it all: a beautiful home, a charming husband, and a picture-perfect family. Yet beneath this glossy veneer lie carefully constructed layers of secrets, hidden disappointments, and the unyielding burden of destiny unfulfilled.

Then, as if scripted by fate itself, on the eve of her fortieth wedding anniversary and vow renewal, a ghost from the past makes a grand, disruptive entrance. Deep—her first love, the man who has lingered in her dreams all these years—reappears, tempting her to abandon everything in search of a second chance at love. Suddenly, Bhanu’s life tumbles into beautiful chaos, challenging her to confront the consequences of choices long buried and daring her to unravel the intricate tapestry of her past.

Imagine if Unravelling were a movie—a genre-blending dramedy that’s as much a character-driven road trip through midlife as it is a poignant exploration of what happens when life takes an unexpected turn. Think The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel meets a Richard Linklater classic, where every scene is a carefully composed still photo of raw emotion, witty banter, and the everyday magic that makes life worth living. For every woman who has ever dared to reinvent herself, Preethi’s film would be a visual love letter—a reminder that even in the midst of turmoil, beauty, humor, and hope abound.

Through this rich narrative, Preethi Nair deftly explores themes of identity, sacrifice, and the haunting “what if?” that shadows every decision we make. So, buckle up, dear Empresses, as we dive into a world where the lines between past and present blur, and where the courage to unravel might just lead to a future more luminous than we ever imagined.

And congrats to Preethi on being shortlisted as Independent Book of the Year 2025!

About Preethi…

Preethi worked as a management consultant and gave it up to follow her dream and write her first book, Gypsy Masala. Having been rejected by most publishers, she set up her own publishing company and PR agency to publish and promote the book all whilst putting on a suit and pretending to go to work. Working under the alias of Pru, Preethi managed to gain substantial coverage and after two years of a roller-coaster journey, she signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins. She won an Asian Women of Achievement Award for her endeavors and “Pru” was also shortlisted as Publicist of the Year for the PPC awards!

At 50, having never acted before (not even at school), Preethi went on to write, act, and produce Sari: The Whole Five Yards, a sell-out one-woman show in the West End. Preethi adapted this play into the novel Unravelling, which has been optioned for television and is out now and can be purchased here.

Preethi is also a visiting professor at various business schools teaching creativity for personal leadership.

About Unravelling…

Preethi’s fourth novel, Unravelling is about telling the truth for the first time. In telling the truth, we have the opportunity to change our lives. So, to the question, would you abandon everything you have spent years curating for a second chance at love?

Bhanu, the 59-year-old protagonist, seems to have a perfect life: a beautiful home and a wonderful husband and family… No one knows that each superficial layer has been carefully constructed to hide the dark secrets of her past and to bury the utter disappointment that what was written in the stars did not come to pass.

Then, on the eve of her fortieth wedding anniversary and vow renewal ceremony, a chance encounter shatters Bhanu’s pretense, when a face from her past reappears.

Deep, her first love who was etched into her heart, the man who lingered in her dreams throughout her married life, reappears, asking her to abandon everything for a second chance at love.

Forced to confront the consequences of choices made long ago, Bhanu begins to unravel as her life is thrust into chaos. But by reaching for a different future, can she heal the wounds of her past?

An extraordinary story about the complex tapestry that makes up a woman’s life and how facing the truth can change everything…

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness

When I’ve managed to keep all the balls in the air (family, work, friends) and ticked off three things on a to-do list!

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

I’d like to say the kick-ass Indian Goddess Kali holding a decapitated head but it’s more like The Goddess Saraswati who represents creativity, art, and wisdom with a pen, an instrument, and a book in her many hands.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

My friend Tricia Stewart, who is one of the original Calendar Girls. “The Girls” stripped naked for a W1 Calendar and have raised over 6 million pounds for Leukemia Research Fund. Trish is now 76 and is teaching young women self-defense. She is a one-woman whirlwind and doesn’t even think twice about taking a train from Yorkshire to have lunch with me in London. She is so full of energy, and optimism and makes everything seem effortless baths. They saved me.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

Invisibility and itching. Perhaps a good thing as no one can see me itch.

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

Detonating the people-pleasing good girl I was. My bullshit detector has also gone up 10-fold.

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

Drink lots of water and keep doing things out of your comfort zone. Both can be done at the same time so double win.

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e. “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that the time I have ahead of me is less than behind me, I try not to pay attention to the parts that want to keep me safe.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life).

The last line of Unravelling, which is “Fuck polite Margaret. There is still everything to play for…”

Eleanor’s Empress Edit

It’s an eclectic mix!

A 10-day Ayurvedic retreat in Kerala Keralan Masala dosa (can you tell I’m from Kerala)? Sun A Moleskine journal Women Who Run With The Wolves – Clarissa Pinkola Estes The scent of jasmine Breathing Light – Nitin Sawney

Where readers can find you:

Website: www.preethinair.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writerwala/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/preethi-nair-keynote-speaker-author-md-29471a4/

