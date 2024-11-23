✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

And now… Meet Kimberly Wilson

Kimberly is a psychotherapist in private practice, host of

on Substack and the

, and president of the

. Her passion is helping midlife women infuse their everyday lives with greater beauty, balance, and tranquility.

Tranquility CoteriePigs & Pugs Project

With master’s degrees in women’s studies and social work and certifications in yoga, mindfulness, positive psychology, and veterinary social work, Wilson’s work has been featured in The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Washingtonian, Huffington Post, Bella Grace, and more. For over two decades, Kimberly has led workshops and retreats around the world, published lifestyle books, and hosted the ever-popular Tranquility du Jour podcast.

She lives in DC with her partner and rescue pugs where she draws inspiration from simple pleasures like a fragrant cup of tea and doing dégagés at a pink ballet barre. She dreams of Paris and a brighter, more compassionate world.

About TJD and Midlife Musings

Tranquility du Jour is a lifestyle community dedicated to inspiring midlife women to live with intention. Through a blend of mindfulness, creativity, and self-care practices, Tranquility du Jour offers a gentle guide to cultivating inner calm and beauty in the everyday. From digital courses to the Tranquility du Jour podcast and Midlife Musings, she strives to create a sanctuary for women to flourish and feel seen.

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

A healthy body and mind, balancing being and doing, making time for sensory delights like a rose macaron or a pot of jasmine tea, progressing in my ballet journey, creating products and experiences to enhance others’ lives, feeling financially secure, being surrounded by beings I love—to name a few things!

2. Which empress, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

Fancy Nancy! Someone gave me one of her first books and I was smitten. She embodies a passion for making every day feel extraordinary and loves French words, too! Her joyful approach to style and her fearless embrace of fancy things mirrors my own philosophy of infusing beauty into the everyday. Fancy Nancy’s imaginative spirit and her commitment to living with a sense of wonder align with my approach to midlife—creating joy, expressing individuality, and savoring the moments.

Live from Fancy Class.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

Initially, I thought, well Jane Goodall, of course! And then, I realized she’s well beyond midlife, so here are a few in the throes of midlife:

Elizabeth Gilbert – She continues to inspire with her books on creativity, healing, and self-discovery, openly sharing her journey of reinvention and personal growth.

Reese Witherspoon – An advocate for female storytelling, she’s thriving in her 40s by championing women’s voices through her production company and her book club.

Glennon Doyle – She uses her platform to encourage women to embrace authenticity, courage, and self-acceptance as they navigate life’s challenges.

Michelle Obama – Her openness about self-care, purpose, and well-being in her 50s continues to inspire.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

All the aches and pains and surgeries, oh my! I had a hip replacement two years ago and have had two follow-up surgeries due to rare complications. I can’t imagine life without anti-inflammatories and I try not to groan as I get up or sit down! Oh, and let’s not get started on the brain fog.

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

In midlife, I treasure the ability to prioritize what matters most, even with a full life that’s a bit overwhelming at times. It’s not necessarily about finding endless downtime, but about carving out moments of balance and beauty within the whirlwind. I savor the clarity this stage brings—the freedom to say yes to what feels meaningful and no to what drains me.

Whether it’s sipping a matcha latte with oat milk, taking a trip to Paris, making a green smoothie, visiting an orangutan sanctuary in Borneo, nesting under a pink faux fur blanket in front of a fire (as I’m doing now), or going to my weekly PT sessions, I find joy in nurturing experiences. Midlife urges me to create small, sacred spaces in my day.

6. If you could share one key lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom about midlife, what would it be?

If I could share one key midlife lesson, it would be this: embrace reinvention. Midlife is an opportunity to rediscover, redefine, and even reinvent parts of ourselves that may have been set aside or unexamined. It’s a time to pursue new passions, revisit old dreams, and reshape our lives in ways that feel more aligned with who we are now. Whether that means exploring new experiences, diving into creative pursuits, or letting go of old patterns that no longer serve us—midlife is an invitation to evolve.

Since turning 40, I’ve sold my 18-year-old business, opened a private psychotherapy practice, released four books, won first place in adult ballet competitions, and adopted three pugs.

I’ve also returned to a childhood passion that’s led to performing on stages in tutus and tiaras. It’s been an absolute joy (and challenge—why is choreography so hard to learn?!). And, honestly, just giving less effs!

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e. “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can redefine what’s meaningful, shift my focus, and choose paths that feel right for me now. Whether it’s creating new routines, exploring different passions, or refining my boundaries, this sense of agency allows me to live with authenticity. Also, knowing that I create my own schedule and make time for daily ballet plus clients. And that I support myself financially while still donating to animal rescues. This means a lot. Growing up I knew many women stuck in relationships that they couldn’t leave due to financial reasons. This left a lasting imprint on me.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

“Reigning with heart!”

Kimberly’s Empress Edit!

Where readers can find her:

kimberlywilson.com

instagram.com/tranquilitydujour

youtube.com/tranquilitydujour

http://kimberlywilson.substack.com

Kimberly will join us for an Ask-a-Therapist session on navigating the holiday stress in midlife on December 15th! Feel free to forward your burning questions!🔥

Meanwhile, in other exciting news, our dear friend, Kirsten Miller, author of the bestselling novel The Change is starting something remarkable to help advocate for women in these uncertain times.

Check out: Watch Your Back and subscribe today!

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

Lastly, ICYMI, the tale of my latest book launch in China can be found here .

