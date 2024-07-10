The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our articles, our book club, journaling prompts, VIP coaching, and live events. To sponsor any number of our newsletters, events, and clubs, simply click here.

*As The Cultural Studies Podcast is a live format with no editing, please note, that I made an error, and misspoke, Alicia Dara is an independent contractor Executive Speech and Presentation Coach to the Global 1000 whose clients include Microsoft, Starbucks, and other governmental organizations.

Something we at The Empress are always giving a great deal of thought to is the science of midlife women thriving. To this end, I recently sat down with

of

to talk about our latest efforts relative to

:

Global cultural movements are something Miller examines in singular detail through his decades-long research as a theorist, critic, and author. That said, he views his podcast as an open forum for sharing, not unlike Fresh Air, which is why we were able to delve into such a broad range of topics from commonly held menopause narratives, the female brain, and comorbid conditions to the current escalation in women’s end-of-life poverty to new midlife socioeconomic movements.

