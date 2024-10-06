✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, Happy Weekend… How the hell are you?

Reflecting on Glynnis MacNicol’s I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself, I admire her sense of empowerment, confidence, and self-assurance. However, due to my seizure disorder (which only started during perimenopause), I’m not someone who can take the risks that come with using platforms like Tinder or Fruitz. If I were to have an episode, it could become unsafe.

Even without my condition, I’ve never been comfortable with casual hookups. They often feel too transactional. If I’m going to be vulnerable with someone, I want there to be more depth—a sense of story, romance, and commitment.

But setting my personal reservations aside…

posed a thought-provoking question to MacNicol during her recent book club discussion: “Is midlife women’s pleasure a luxury?”

With the daily demands of work, family, childcare, eldercare, and just keeping up with our own self-care, pleasure can start to feel like an indulgence—a “nice-to-have.” When you’re running on fumes and craving nothing more than a good night’s sleep, it’s easy to question whether there’s room for anything more.

Of course, we deserve it—but on our own terms.

