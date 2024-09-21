The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our articles, our book club, journaling prompts, VIP coaching, and live events. To sponsor any number of our newsletters, events, and clubs, simply click here.

Upgrade to paid

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

So many questions came up reading chapters 5-7 this week! Perhaps, some of them resonated with you…

As a midlife woman have you ever felt invisible? Or it could be that, like Glynnis, you do not see yourself as middle-aged, yet. Maybe you feel younger? What informs how you see yourself? Is it the perceptions of others or is it mostly self-reflexive as it is with Glynnis?

Have you ever flirted with someone after a long stint of not having done so? What did it feel like? Did it make you feel especially alive? How do you define enjoyment? Is it physical? More sensory-based? Or is it emotional? Does your enjoyment involve your work, or is it more about permission to be lazy? Are you able to put your work down and enjoy yourself as Glynnis does? Or does workaholic guilt gnaw at you?

Have you ever felt starved for touch? How did you remedy it? Have you ever been asked by someone on a dating app to go someplace terribly romantic like Carcasonne for a getaway?

Glynnis talks of midlife financial security and having a number ($2 million) that would make her feel safe–given her life in New York City as a freelancer and her need to pay health insurance. Do you have a safe number? Did “having it all” or “having it your way” ever feel too difficult or make you want to retreat to a more traditional narrative? I.e., the ladies who lunch?

How have you invested in friendships over the years? Have you ever disappeared down a relationship rabbit hole? Have you ever felt lonely without a strong personal narrative? Have you ever met someone who is your “joy twin”? I’m thinking of Glynnis and her friend flying on bikes through the streets of Paris in Chapter Seven—both singing The Monkees’ song, I’m a Believer at different times.

All good stuff to ponder! Feel free to chime in below.

And with that, stay tuned for more weekly commentary on this book and upcoming author chats. We also need to vote on a new book. Thoughts welcome.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated!

For more info on the Empress Book Club, its mission, and how it works, click here.

This week’s book club is brought to you by:

The Menopause Mothership

Calling all menopausal goddesses! 🚀 Are you ready to navigate this wild ride with grace, humor, and a tribe of amazing women? The Menopause Mothership is your ticket to thriving (not just surviving) this transformative journey.

Join now and get instant access to our exclusive bonus course once available: "Menopause 101: Rockin' Your Peri/Menopause Care: Kickstart Your Journey to the Ultimate MENO-Experience!" Don't miss out on the support, laughs, and wisdom you need. Your future self will thank you!

Click here to hop aboard the Mothership. Your seat is waiting! 💃🔥👑

p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age. We’d love to see you there!