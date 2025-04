Fellow Empresses,

How the hell are you? It’s International Self-Care Day. Huzzah!

And while I totally want to walk you through my frugal Empress version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s β€œeverything shower,” a critical part of self-care begins with thinking about long-term care...Β And so, we're going get some deep wisdom from our resident LTC expert, Kelly Augspurger…