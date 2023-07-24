Happy International Self-Care Day 2023! 🧘♀️🛀 🕯️📔
Plus, We're Never Gonna Mean Girl Our Way Out of Menopause...
Fellow Empresses,
How the hell are you? It’s International Self-Care Day. Huzzah!
And while I totally want to walk you through my frugal Empress version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “everything shower,” a critical part of self-care begins with thinking about long-term care... And so, we're going get some deep wisdom from our resident LTC expert, Kelly Augspurger…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.