Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

Meet Beautiful Voyager Meredith Arthu r ! I only stumbled across her last week via the folks at IDEO.

Meredith works as a Chief of Staff for Pinterest’s product incubation studio and is the founder of Beautiful Voyager, a content and community site for overthinkers, people pleasers, and perfectionists.

Does this sound like a few of us?

Meredith has spent the past nine years investigating the source of her anxiety and physical pain related to her migraine diagnosis. She’s recently put out a three-part newsletter series called Ultimate Stress Relief Cheat Sheets.

She hopes that by sharing what is tried and true for her, she can help readers bypass some of the hardship and learning she had to endure. Reading about her personal journey was wildly helpful to me as a midlife woman struggling with anxiety and seizures.

It gives me hope that I can make better friends with my nervous system rather than have it as a life-long enemy. And I am over the moon with her practice of in-the-moment mantras and her current examples for managing a freeze response—those moments when you’re feeling like a deer-in-the-headlights and facing something hard:

“I know that future me has [insert issue] covered, so I am going to let this go until it’s time to take action.”

“If I keep thinking this way, I will only get sicker. Instead, I am going to imagine a future in which I’ve solved [insert issue] in detail. I’ll allow that feeling of peace to wash over me.”

“I am allowed to have a short vacation from [insert issue].”

Here are all 3 cheat sheets to get you going:

ICYMI, for the latest installment of

’s midlife rom-com on Spain…

To catch up on previous chapters:

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

