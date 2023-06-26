THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Alisa Alvaro Shadix's avatar
Alisa Alvaro Shadix
Jun 26, 2023

Empress, keep it coming! We need more of what you’re giving. Can’t wait to wear my new hoodie!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Jun 26, 2023

Were you in my bathroom the other morning when I was squeezing at a new zit like a fourteen year old? So breaking out is a thing even though it’s been 4 years since my forced menopause? After my radical hysterectomy they said I will love my new vagina. They said. I will look up the Vag coach. Thx! 🙏❤️

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