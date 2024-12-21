THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Dec 21, 2024

Beautiful Alisa. Your words took me right into the lap of OG Earth Mother Goddess and now I think it’s time for a lovely solstice nap.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Dec 22, 2024

Hello, earth mother goddess. She sometimes comes to me when I meditate.

There was a snow storm in Boston yesterday. My daughter sent me a picture. I was pining for the snow. Short day. Long day. Any winter day. I wish the pouring rain here would turn white. 😊🙏

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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