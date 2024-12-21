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Fellow Empresses, How are you?

Ready to embrace the enchanting magic of the Winter Solstice? This liminal moment—the threshold between dark and light—mirrors the balance within us all. We’re each a vibrant cosmos, a dance of inspiration’s spark and the grounding power of matter.

As the seasons hold their breath in equilibrium today, let this interplay ignite your own magic. Dust off your witchy woo-woo vibes and prepare for some soul-stirring insight! Renowned wellness author and tarot reader Sadie Chanlett-Avery dives deep into the Empress archetype, offering her wisdom on channeling this restorative force to nurture your well-being as we step into the fresh energy of the new year.

If you’re like most peri/menopausal women I know, you are exhausted, hangry, wired, and tired, feeling schlumpy, pissed about the election, and worried about everything. These shorter days and darker nights don’t help. Carving out a bit of time and money for self-care feels impossible. You wish someone would take care of you as much as you take care of others.

So here’s something for you: a Solstice Invitation from The Empress. She’s the tarot archetype for when you’re beyond burnt-out and need to rekindle yourself.

She’s the OG Earth Mother Goddess: abundant, fertile, soft, and sensual. She’s constantly creating. She’s got good taste and knows what tastes good. She’s well-fed, well-rested, and often soaks in a leisurely bath. She smells like roses and something woodsy.

You can show up on her doorstep like a neglected houseplant in need of care. She will take you in, feed you, and make you grow again, even in the middle of winter. Her house overflows with warm, natural light. She has a pot of warm ginger-carrot soup on the stove and an overflowing bowl of pomegranates on the counter. She pours you a cup of herbal tea that’s a deep fuchsia color. She says it has hibiscus, which is great for cold seasons. You settle into her plush sofa, surrounded by velvet pillows in deep jewel tones. When she sits with you, you get her full attention, and as you relax, you realize how much you have been in overdrive. She is wise, grounded, and still funny as hell. When you are experiencing your Empress vibes, you feel cozy AF.

She’s the opposite of so many overscheduled and undernourished women I know—trying to do it all and caring for everyone but themselves. When you are craving support but are running on empty, accept the invitation from the Empress to slow down.

Like all tarot archetypes, she’s there to call upon when needed. She’s got you when you need to conjure up comfort and self-compassion instead of being frazzled and fried. Channel the Empress when you draw a bath, tend a plant or wrap yourself in your favorite blanket.

Enjoy your newfound feeling of having and being enough: enough time, enough money, and enough elasticity in your waistband. Actually, you’re more than enough, and the Empress is the antidote to scarcity. Solstice is the perfect time to slow down and draw upon your inner Empress. —Sadie

Share your solstice reflections! How are you recharging during this liminal time? Are there modes of cocooning or rituals that mean more to you now?

Leave a comment

In the meantime, wishing you all the merriest and brightest of seasons!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

ps - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

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