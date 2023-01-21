Dedicated to the art and science of midlife women thriving, THE EMPRESS brings content, community, and agency to millions of menopausal women through our networks of networks and deep partnerships with cultural changemakers.
“There is no other voice like Alisa Kennedy Jones. That she decided to create a Stack dedicated to helping us navigate the menopausal experience is a gift that can only be received in gratitude. Whip-smart and funny as hell, and chock-full of great suggestions. Sign up sign up sign up!”