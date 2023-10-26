Wise AF Wednesdays: Bringing You Some Real Lessons in Chemistry! 🧪 💕
It's something so wonderful... You're gonna XO love it! 😂
Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?
So, we are the “sandwich generation”… GenX. A number of us are still caring for our almost adult children while also caring for our aging parents. And it can be a lot to take on for any one person. It can be both absurd and hilarious at times. You need all the help and hacks you can get—especially when you're in t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.