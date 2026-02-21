✨ A vibrant space for midlife women and men, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

This week, we celebrate the forthcoming launch of <Mary L. Tabor>’s breathtaking, lyrical novel, Who by Fire, on February 24, 2026.

Who By Fire is a luminous meditation on love, memory, and betrayal. Told through a male narrator reckoning with the complex threads of infidelity in his past, Mary L. Tabor’s acclaimed novel explores desire’s fault lines and the truths we bury. Subtle, intimate, and haunting, it captures how love endures, long after certainty fades.

For any Empress readers in the Los Angeles area wishing to attend the Who by Fire launch event with Kimberly Warner on February 26, please DM Mary directly for more information.

Important: For readers whose Kindle orders were canceled by Amazon, you will need to place them again to receive your eBooks when they launch. For those of you who are really put out by this inconvenience, we're sorry. (We’re sorry, Carol 😂) Truly. We’re trying to think of an easy treat to gift you—something you really want, that’s also got IRL vibes. Give us a moment to think.

In the meantime, we’re thrilled to see our adverts finally running after what has been a marathon migration process! And doubly thrilled to be in such good company!

More soon! ✨ Now, to our next chapter of Just like a Movie!

Dearest Readers, for the next few months, in addition to our Empress Questionnaires, we're going to be serializing the following midlife rom-com by Francesca Bosssert. Please enjoy!

Chapter Eight

Es Cavallet is a happening beach. If Emilio didn’t want to be recognized, this was not the place to come for lunch. It’s crawling with wannabes, wannameets, and wannados. And I’m not talking wannado your hair for you. I’m talking wannado you, full stop. And who wouldn’t wannado Emilio?

As usual, there’s nowhere to park, so we have to walk miles to get to the beach. When we arrive at the restaurant, the place is throbbing to the latest beats, and a group of a dozen or so are-n’t-we-lovelies is suavely gyrating their skimpy bikini-clad bodies around the tables under the blasé gaze of the stressed-out, pretty-boy waiters.

At the sight of Emilio, who has forgotten his sunglasses and his baseball cap in the car and is therefore instantly recognizable, one of the lesser lovelies gets her gyrations in a twist. Her ample, rather spotty behind accidentally catches the knobbly elbow of a puce-faced, rotund man with eyes like an albino rat and teeth like an aging horse. The man is just about to wrench open a bottle of champagne for a harem of six giggling girls who look more suited to an afternoon with candyfloss and the Disney Channel than a late lunch with a potential pedophile. With the force of the impact, the bottle shoots right out of Albino Ratman’s hand and spews, Grand Prix Formula One style, all over his Hawaiian print shirt. Livid, he struggles to his feet, bares his Dijon mustard teeth, and aims a sweaty, sticky palm at Spotty-Botty’s rear, whacking it hard, leaving her with a nice white imprint, and knocking her straight into Emilio’s arms. The girl clings to a stunned Emilio, screaming abuse at the pedophile in some obscure Eastern European-sounding language that involves copious amounts of spittle flying through the air. The other lovelies continue to gyrate, smiling vacantly, oblivious to the drama unfolding before them. Then, suddenly, one of the teenage girls squeals loudly and points out to her friends that THE Emilio Caliente is in the house and within kissing distance.

The entire restaurant watches the scene with a mixture of amusement and horror as Albino Ratman loses his temper and empties the remains of his fish lunch down the front of Spotty Botty’s heaving chest. At that moment, the teenage girls decide it’s now or never, and, in perfect unison, scream “Emiiiilio”, then hurl themselves at him, lips puckered. Emilio struggles to disengage himself from spittle-mouthed Spotty-Bum, breaks free, and makes a runner for the car, swearing in Spanish and yelling at us to follow.

We follow as fast as we can. So much for a quiet beach lunch! On a brighter note, thank heaven for loonies and fanatics, because I’ve escaped the bum floss humiliation. Emilio is already revving the engine as Kirsten, Celeste, and I scramble into the car. We speed off, showering the teenage girls and Spotty-Botty with gravel and dust as they race after us.

“Christ!” gasps Emilio, ramming his cap down firmly over his eyes. “I came here for a few days of peace, not to be chased by crazy women.”

Kirsten, Celeste, and I are now in the throes of a severe attack of the giggles. “Hey, Emilio, you’re just too caliente for this island,” teases Celeste, nudge-nudging my shoulder. “Women just can’t keep their hands off you!”

Go ahead, Celeste, make it obvious! Blushing, I pretend not to hear her and instead feign fascination with the scenery, which is bright blue sequined sea, white beaches, and jutting cliffs, but may as well be the backstreets of Bumville right now because I’m too furious with Celeste to see anything but crimson.

“So now what?” wonders Kirsten. “Where to?”

“Somewhere quiet, por Dios.”

“Well, that’s kind of difficult on this side of the island,” drawls Kirsten, sounding a tad too Miss Know-it-all. “Quiet is more north-west, we’re south. Personally, I don’t have time to go way out into the sticks. I have a meeting in town at six. We could try another beach. Going slightly incognito might help. You’re not exactly invisible, Señor Caliente.”

Emilio grips the wheel, his knuckles white, his almond-shaped eyes two angry slits. “I hate this crap. I mean, not being able to go anywhere without being mobbed?”

Kirsten chortles, leans forward, and tickles his neck, but he jerks away. “Emilio, darling! Look in the mirror! I have the same problem. People don’t realize that being very good-looking has its drawbacks. That’s why our kind needs to stick together.”

Excuse me while I puke.

“Fucking nightmare,” mutters Emilio. “I should never have come here.”

I give him a dirty look from over the top of my black Ralph Lauren’s and push my hair out of my eyes. “Well then, you don’t need to stay here any longer, do you! I thought you were going to Formentera. You have your phone, so what’s keeping you?”

He glances at me, startled. “I’m going next week. First, my manager is coming over for the launch of a new club. I have to go, too. Lots of music industry people, press. The usual circus. Maybe you’d like to come?”

Hmm. What does he mean by ‘you’? All of us, or just me?

Kirsten, who has satellite dish ears when it comes to parties and people in the music industry, leans forward again, her long angel-white hair entwining Emilio’s neck. “Is that the party at the Purple Banana? I’m going. DJ Dong invited me. It’ll be fab.”

If she’s going, then so am I. What shall I wear?

My phone rings.

“Gemma, hi! It’s Kevin! How are you?”

Perfect timing.

“Kevin! Darling! I’m so happy to hear from you!” I lean into the cream leather upholstered Ferrari door, stretch my long legs, cross and uncross them seductively, toss my hair and smile into the phone, surreptitiously checking Emilio’s reaction out of the side of my eyes. Could he be gripping the wheel a little harder?

“How about we drop you off in Ibiza now, Kirs?” I hear Emilio say. “I may just go back to Los Gatos and chill. Get room service, maybe a massage.”

Of course. He wants to get back to the nymphs in thongs. Can’t say I can blame him. Oops, Kevin asked me something. “Sorry, Kevin, what was that? “I can’t hear properly, the reception is bad – he’s gone all Pokémon on me. “Hello? Hello? I can’t hear you, darling. Call me back!” I hang up and run my fingers through my hair six dozen times.

“Todo under control?” asks Emilio.

“Of course,” I answer coolly.

“So, Kirsten, what’s happening?” He adjusts his rear-view mirror to get a better view of Kirsten’s legs. She notices, of course, and rubs her knees together, showing him how soft and silky they are.

“You can drop me off now if you like,” she purrs, pouting as she applies a touch of sparkly lip gloss. “Maybe we can all meet up later for dinner. Oh, but I forgot, you two no longer have a car.”

“Don’t worry, we’ll figure something out,” says Celeste. “Laura’s arriving later today, and she always rents one.”

Laura is one of our oldest friends. She’s French and very glamorous. She’s the only person I’ve ever met who truly manages to do the capsule wardrobe thing as described in Vogue. I suspect, however, that her capsule is somewhat on the large side. She lives in shades of black and white and always looks impeccable.

“Oh wow! Yes, of course! Laura! It’ll be great to see her,” coos Kirsten with exaggerated enthusiasm. “How is she doing? Didn’t she split up with her husband?”

“Yes, she did, but I think she’s okay,” says Celeste, as we arrive at a main intersection. “I haven’t spoken to her for a while. “Time to decide. What are we doing?”

Emilio takes charge. “If it’s all right with you, Kirsten, we’ll drop you off in Ibiza and then head back. I’ll take Gemma and Celeste home, then go back to my hotel and take it easy for a while. I tell you, the last few weeks have been hell for me. I also need to make a couple of phone calls.”

Yeah, he needs to ring some hotties to use as feather boas at the party. Making an entrance with me wouldn’t exactly get him on the cover of No Way! and the rest of the gossip rags. Or maybe it would: “You saw Emilio Caliente’s Grammy, now meet Caliente’s granny”.

We drop off Kirsten in the center of Ibiza town. “I’ll call you later,” she tinkles, flashing us her impeccable smile before flouncing off through the main square. Men drool. Women bitch. Emilio gives her bottom one last admiring glance before zooming off. I cross my legs and check out the shop windows, fuming. Celeste, oblivious to my internal drama, points out that she’s starving and that her cupboards are bare. Emilio agrees to stop at a deli so we can pick up some supplies before shooting back out into rural Ibiza.

We head back along the death-trap posing as a road between Ibiza and San Antonio. With its line-up of shoddy warehouses, ostentatious clubs, and crass billboards, this road is an Ibizenco disgrace. If you didn’t know any better, you’d be desperate to get right back on a plane and the hell off this island. No sign of paradise here unless you’re into multiple partners and faux-leather bondage as promised at Wank! Europe’s Largest Peep Show – join the party; come! Thanks, but no thanks.

Emilio is silent. I’m grumpy. Celeste decides to inject some fun into the atmosphere.

“Has Gemma told you about her days as Swiss co-ordinator for the Take That Fan Club?”

Bloody Hell!

Emilio makes a strange choking noise. He turns to me. He drops his jaw, eyes wide with amusement. I fear the worst.

“You were the Swiss co-ordinator for the Take That Fan Club?”

How do I wriggle myself elegantly out of this?

“Thanks, Celeste,” I say, disguising my embarrassment with a somewhat croaky laugh. I twist around in my seat and give her a look suggesting she has about another ten minutes left to live. She blows me a kiss. I decide it’s time for affirmation, time to stand up for what I believe in. I look him straight in the eye.

“Yes, I was. I like Take That. I saw them five times, and I’m thrilled they got back together again. Anything wrong with that?” Brace yourself for imminent disqualification from the league of cool older women, Gemma.

“I think they’re great,” he replies gallantly. There’s an amused glint in his eye. “And what a great comeback for Gary! I mean, after the press was so brutal.”

“He was always safe in Gemma’s heart,” giggles Celeste. “Last summer she was still wearing her Gary Barlow T-shirt to bed every other night.”

Seriously?

“I see. And what did you wear on the other alternative nights?” he wants to know, since this is hilarious.

Before I can say anything redemptive whatsoever, Celeste totally ruins my reputation.

“She wore the Caliente Fever Tour T-shirt, of course.” Cue hysterical laughter.

I’ll be on the first plane out of here.

More Mary!

👑 About Empress Editions

Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women—the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.

Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Hachette, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.

Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.

Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.

Read real books. Touch real paper.

Find yourself again in the pages.