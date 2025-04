The question isโ€ฆ.WHICH Elizabeth are you?

Are you Elizabeth fromย Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?ย where menopause + alcohol finds you in a verbal knife fight with a poor professorial Richard Burton? Is it just liquid danger? Orย are you Elizabeth from Cleopatra? Multi-hyphenate empress supreme?

Fellow Empresses,

This one's a doozy becauseโ€ฆ I grew up in a vinโ€ฆ