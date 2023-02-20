What to Drink When Drinking Morphs You into Elizabeth Taylor 🍾🥂😈
How (Peri)menopause Forces You to Reevaluate Your Relationship with Alcohol
The question is….WHICH Elizabeth are you?
Are you Elizabeth from Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? where menopause + alcohol finds you in a verbal knife fight with a poor professorial Richard Burton? Is it just liquid danger? Or are you Elizabeth from Cleopatra? Multi-hyphenate empress supreme?
Fellow Empresses,
This one's a doozy because… I grew up in a vin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.