THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Beth Lisogorsky's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky
18h

❤️❤️ thank you Alisa for your commitment and belief in your empresses! I feel very fortunate to have met you in this Substackiverse and for you to have believed in and championed my work.

And beyond this, really grateful to apart of this wonderful coven of smart, talented, creative and hilarious women. Many hugs 🥰 and 😘 for making these connections happen.

Is it weird to say I feel so flattered that my book made you cry? Like that’s everything!

Lastly, RIP to Jill Smokler, an OG Empress.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
3h

You never cease to amaze me, Alisa! Your ability to get it done, to dream and make the dream a reality. Look at all you've accomplished! I am beyond proud to be a part of the EE board! Let there be Empress!!

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