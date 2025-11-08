✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses!

How’s the Queendom holding up? The crown’s a little crooked, the coffee’s gone cold, and the Wi-Fi is once again buffering at the worst possible moment. In other words, just another day on Planet Unmoored.

The news cycles spin, the flights are canceled, food is canceled, and certainty feels like an endangered species. When this happens, fear does what fear always does: it corners us and tries to shrink our world. It makes us cling tighter, speak softer, play smaller, and take up less space.

But what happens when you do the opposite? When you confront and connect with the thing that’s absolutely undoing you on all levels? When you take up all the space with it—and allow the full messy discomfort of it to show you what’s really going on? It can be, at once, terrifying but also profoundly transformative.

When her world literally tilted, when a random bike accident left her with a rare neurological condition that made solid ground morph into water,

didn’t retreat. She went out to

her unmooring.

meet

At first, like any of us would, she sought the fix — the cure, the control, the diagnosis that might restore her balance. But somewhere along that journey, something shifted. The search for a solution became a search for understanding — not just of her own condition, but of how others live with the unfixed parts of their lives: the griefs that don’t resolve, the bodies that don’t comply, the stories that refuse tidy endings.

Kimberly began to seek out other “unfixed” lives, documenting their stories and discovering a deeper truth: stability isn’t about holding still. It’s about learning to sail strategically through unpredictable seas—when to tack, when to raise the sails, when to batten down and wait out the storm.

It’s about the grace and grit of navigation, the courage to chart a new course through unknown waters, and the quiet triumph of realizing: even when the world feels unanchored, you still have the wind.

This week, at Empress HQ, we’ve found one reliable way to navigate the wind of the current crazy zeitgeist: turn off every device at 7 p.m. and open a real book.

Books that feel like home in your hands.

Books that remind you who you are.

This week, it’s

’s gloriously warm

and our very own

, which officially launches in the US & Canada

this

🌊 The Story That Refuses to Stay Still

Between the tour, the global logistics hiccups (Hi, Hugo!), and a growing wave of early readers, this book has already made its mark. The women we have connected with because of Unfixed and Empress continue to astound us with their generosity, intelligence, and wit. There are too many to name here, but you know who you are.

Our Creative Director Dave McLaughlin just took home a Publishers Weekly Cover Crush Award, and both Kimberly and Molly Zakoor (her editor) earned Editors’ Picks honors.

Even Kirkus (aka Snarkus) couldn’t help themselves, calling UNFIXED:

“A gripping, often literary memoir that ruminates on life’s unfixable complications.”

For us at Empress, UNFIXED isn’t just a memoir — it’s a movement. It takes the ME in memoir, raises it to the collective WE-moir, and then expands it into something even greater: a cultural artifact about how humanity finds agency inside uncertainty and still thrives. About learning that sometimes, the very thing that breaks you open is also what sets you free.

💌 Introducing: The Empress Express

To celebrate the print launch of UNFIXED, we’re going delightfully analog.

Meet The Empress Express — a traveling piece of snail mail that will make its way from reader to reader, book to book, connecting our community through handwriting, ink, and intention. Here’s a brief explainer from Empress board member (and resident Empress extraordinaire)

:

Each book will carry your thoughts, your story, your mark — and become part of the first collective body of work in Empress history.

📮 Want in?

👉 Join The Empress Express by letting us know your interest in the comments. Leave your fingerprint on the story and be part of the communal experience.

🎄Lastly, Open Call: Cozy Holiday Romance 2026 🕎

Because we believe in joy (and well-timed deadlines), we’re opening submissions for our first-ever Cozy Holiday Romance — something in the glowing, heartstring-tugging spirit of Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday meets Jenny Colgan’s The Christmas Bookshop.

It doesn’t have to be Christmas — but it does have to sparkle. ✨

📝 Requirements:

60–70k words

500-word synopsis + first 50 pages

Send to submissions@empresseditions.net

📅 Deadline: January 15, 2026

We’d love to make this an annual Empress tradition, but we realize it might be asking a lot right now. We’ll see! If you’ve got something in the hopper, we’d love to know more!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

P.S. We’ll have an update on the group health insurance discount next week — yes, the shutdown has slowed things down, but we remain gloriously, stubbornly undeterred. 👑💪

👑 About Empress Editions

Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women — the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.

Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Simon & Schuster, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.

Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.

Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.

Read real books. Touch real paper.

Find yourself again in the pages.