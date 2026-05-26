THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kim Van Bruggen's avatar
Kim Van Bruggen
4d

Ack. I'm a little girl who was so scared of my intuition and premonitions that I locked and closed the door in my mind on them. I never made the connection to my losing the ability to 'intuit' to the sexual assaults. I thought it was a conscious choice on my part because they seemed other-worldy and a bit scary. Hmmm. Now you've got me thinking...🤔 Another fantastic offering from Empress Editions.

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

Reading this, I could almost feel the sharp fracture and chasm opening. The little girl with senses wide open to the universe, and the girl on the other side who needed to shut down for survival. It’s so hard to imagine all the ways that little Sara had to “turn off the lights.” So looking forward to reading this book and learning about how, one by one, you found a way to illuminate your life force again.

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