Fellow Empresses, Huzzah, September! How are you?

Fifteen years ago, perimenopause changed my life forever. I’d just returned from a screenwriting retreat in Oahu when the torrential night sweats began. They left me puzzled, annoyed, and groggy—clues I didn’t yet know how to read.

And then, on a September afternoon, standing in my kitchen on the way out the door to a screening at The Television Academy with my daughter and her friends, the world fell away. I was caught in an indigo tornado of stars — at once like swallowing a bolt of lightning and being trapped inside a Van Gogh masterwork.

That was my first of many grand mal seizures. Later, a more severe one would leave me broken—permanently disfigured, unable to speak or work, and buried under what felt like insurmountable medical debt.

LIVE from one HELL of a Hot Flash

No one connected the dots, not my neurologist, not my OB/GYN. But the truth was hiding in plain sight: the brain is full of estrogen receptors, and the hormonal shifts of midlife can rock every system—body, mind, and soul. Back then, no one was talking about it.

So let’s talk about it. Better yet, let’s celebrate it.

Welcome to MENOPALOOZA - Sunday - September 28th

A fabulous day of powerful women, bold truths, laughter, and zero shame — all to launch Dr. Kelly Casperson’s brilliant new book, The Menopause Moment.

Multihyphenate author-changemakers,

and

of

, are bringing together the brightest minds in midlife medicine, relationships, and reinvention for one unforgettable day of education, empowerment, and “holy crap, it’s not just me” moments.

✨ What’s in store:

Expert panels + hot topics

A copy of Kelly’s book

Real talk hotter than a hot flash

And the kind of energy that makes you want to dance in your power!

We’ll dive into everything midlife women deserve answers for — the whispered, dismissed, and ignored:

✔️ Perimenopause & menopause basics: what’s happening and why

✔️ Hormones & hormone therapy: what’s safe, what works

✔️ GLP-1s, weight gain & metabolism: separating hype from help

✔️ Sexual wellness: desire, dryness & doing it your way

✔️ Hair, skin, and the “what on earth is happening?” stage

✔️ Menopause in the workplace: power, productivity & pushing back

And at the heart of it all: Dr. Kelly Casperson — board-certified urologic surgeon, bestselling author, and the internationally beloved voice behind You Are Not Broken. With her signature mix of humor, candor, and science, Kelly is rewriting the conversation on hormones, longevity, and sexual wellness. Also, she’s really freakin’ funny!

So whether you’re hormonal, hilarious, healing, or just here for the swag, there’s a seat for you at MENOPALOOZA.

Because no one said midlife would be simple — but no one said it couldn’t be a party.

And now, alert the media and raise a glass! 🎉🥂

✨ From Oprah & Maria Shriver’s top menopause expert… your sexiest chapter is next. ✨

Dr. Heather Bartos is laugh-out-loud funny (yes, she even cosplays a vagina in Quickies) — and now she’s bringing her smart, sexy, irreverent lessons to audio. 🎧

Midlife, menopause, reinvention? Consider this your permission slip to laugh, blush, and start again.

👉 Listen now to Quickies: One Hundred Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — available on Audible & everywhere fine audiobooks live. 🎧 To make things more fun, the first five Empresses to ping me below will get a promo code for the full Audible book download! Free!

One Last Thing, All it Takes is Five Minutes ⏳ 🎉

Love Quickies? Do us (and midlife women everywhere) a favor: pop over to Amazon, leave a glowing review

🎉 Bonus content, swag bags, and a retreat update are all coming your way in the next couple of weeks, so watch this space! 🎉

Because who said midlife can’t come with perks?

Meet Our New Fall Tee…

100% fine weave cotton. Super breathable—just the ticket when the hot flashes hit. It runs a little large: I ordered a medium (I’m a size 6-8 US) to allow for shrinkage, and then it’ll be perfect. Best part? Besides supporting midlife women authors, it’s also long enough to cover your bum in leggings. Huzzah!

OK, stay safe out there, Queens. Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

