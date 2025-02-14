✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, How Are You?

Happy Galentine’s/Valentine’s—or whatever seasonal confection of hearts and hormones you do or don’t celebrate. We know it’s hard out there right now, so here’s a little dopamine for your afternoon…

What are the ladies of literature in Cambridge doing about all this midlife mayhem, you ask?

Well, here’s a video of us flinging metaphorical rose petals at the patriarchy.

And here’s a word from our lovely author, Dr. Heather Bartos, who has logged enough hours talking about sex to make Dr. Ruth blush and our mothers very curious about our search histories.

But let’s be clear: this book didn’t just appear in a puff of rose-scented aromatherapy. Quickies: One Hundred Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife grew out of hundreds of episodes of The Sex Podcast—listened to by hundreds of thousands of midlife women in over 47 countries. From that colossal archive, we sifted, sorted, and spelunked through transcripts like sex-positive archaeologists to find the most illuminating, myth-busting, and giggle-inducing wisdom. The result? A pleasure-positive guidebook crafted to help you want it, enjoy it, and keep enjoying it.

A reenactment of The Sex Podcast - featuring Eleanor’s FANTASTIC pin!

The book (in stores April 15th) unfolds in three sections:

Myth-Busting 101: Unlearn the nonsense we absorbed from awkward sex-ed classes, ’90s rom-coms, and that time Cosmo told us to use a grapefruit in ways no citrus should endure. Sexploration Station: Dr. Heather, OB/GYN and reiki-certified sage of pleasure, guides you through playful exercises to rediscover what turns you on (hint: it’s not folding everyone else’s laundry). Living Sexily Ever After: Wisdom and practices for staying vibrant, curious, and turned on—long after you've stopped caring what anyone thinks of your nightstand drawer.

From there, we polished those pages until they glowed—thanks to our editorial maestro, Valerie, who now knows more about midlife libido than she ever anticipated. Meanwhile, we wrangled paper, printing, and the Kafkaesque intricacies of distribution channels. Picture a Jenga tower built of ISBNs, contracts, and the occasional existential crisis.

Valerie now knows EVERYTHING!

So yes, we’ve poured heart, soul, and many gallons of caffeine into this debut. Quickies isn’t just a book; it’s a manifesto for pleasure and a reminder that your desires deserve space, attention, and maybe even their own Google Calendar.

And here’s where you come in: We can’t continue amplifying midlife women’s stories without your support. Preorder Quickies today, snag some fabulous bonuses and enter to win goodies (and possibly a dreamy getaway). Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you helped a tiny, scrappy press bring more warmth, wit, and wisdom into the world.

Preorder Now!

By preordering Quickies, you enable our other books to move forward!

Kimberly Warner's memoir, Unfixed, is entering the editing and production phase, accompanied by the anticipation of a stunning new cover soon to be revealed. We are thrilled to share that she will be collaborating with the esteemed editor Molly Zakoor, whose impressive portfolio includes bestsellers such as Dani Shapiro's Inheritance, Imbolo Mbue's Behold the Dreamers, and Grant Ginder's The People We Hate at the Wedding. With this exceptional partnership, we look forward to bringing Unfixed to life with the clarity, depth, and resonance it deserves.

Kimberly and Molly! Huzzah!

And then, here’s our wonderful board of Eleanor Anstruther, Kim Druker Stockwell, and Lisa-Marie Cabrelli guiding us on strategy!

our board hard at work - teaching me how to be business-y!

We set out to make jobs for midlife women and we ARE!

But we can’t continue any of this work without your help—so please preorder your copy today and be sure to collect your early bonuses and be entered into the drawings for goodies and the getaway.

Preorder Now!

The Empress Age Movement

Empress Editions is part of a larger movement inspired by The Empress, a newsletter that reaches over two million readers. It’s a space that redefines midlife as The Empress Age, a vibrant and generative phase between “mother” and “crone.” Now, we’re bringing that energy to publishing with timeless, minimalist design and a commitment to sustainability. We’ll be back soon with the book club, more Empress Questionnaires, and the reveal of our latest romance title from Empress Editions.

For now, yours with gratitude and gusto,

For now, yours with gratitude and gusto,