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Félix Vallotton’s Femme couchée dormant (1899)

Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up? How are you sleeping these days? More to the point, what makes you feel the most rested?

I’ve been thinking this past weekend about Judy MacMahon—Fondatrice from MyFrienchLife(tm) - MaVieFrancaise(r) and her observations about the above painting in her piece What a French Painter Taught Me About Life in Between Seasons and how the visual language of the work conveys: “The busier the room, the calmer she becomes. The whole paradox. The chaos cradles her instead of crowding her.”

This idea stayed with me. Lately, given the constant polycrisis, this has been the kind of novel I’ve been most drawn to—the one in which the chaos, however beautifully orchestrated, “cradles” instead of “crowds” my imaginal space.

I am more at rest in myself for having read a certain work. It is a uniquely embodied somatic experience. My posture unfurls, my shoulders drop, my jaw remembers itself.

Where do I find this “restful” prose? Often in the work of Rachel Cusk, Marilynne Robinson, and our very own <Mary L. Tabor>, author of the acclaimed novel Who by Fire.Who by Fire.

The rhythm of Mary’s words sets an even pace in one’s being. Your breath. Your very cellular crackle calms. It is one that summons you quietly from the whirling chaos of 24/7 newscycles and cradles you in an imagined world of quiet betrayal so rich that you are swept into an almost dream-like, cinematic vision of the novel. The experience is one of a full soul and nervous system reset.

Question for the comments: What books or authors give you this sense of rest?

I thought we could all use some literary rest this week, so please enjoy this gorgeous excerpt from <Mary L. Tabor>’s Who by Fire.

Who by Fire Excerpt: Robert narrates:

I would have told Lena about the fire I saw in Iowa, but

it is regret that writes this, that longs for said things unsaid.

This fire would have amazed her. The heat was so incred‐

ibly hot it reminded me of something I learned in physics: the

fact that the air around a lightning bolt is hotter than the

surface of the sun. It was a barn burning—not with any polit‐

ical or racial overtones, but a necessary burn of an old

wooden grain bin in the center of town in Whiting, Iowa,

where I grew up. She was a Baltimore-grown city girl who

wouldn’t be able to imagine this story of the burning though I

suppose it’s a common enough event in rural parts of our

country.

That I know something Lena couldn’t imagine

amazes me.

I had much to learn from the fire. In the danger that the fire comprised

and the safety of its control, I began to understand “heroism.”

I keep a list of heroes, of people who save others, who

receive awards for these acts: A man in Nova Scotia saved a

man and his seven-year-old son from a fiery auto accident. A

sixty-two-year-old man in San Diego pulled his eighty-four-

year-old neighbor from a fire.

But I am like the woman who, when her house was on fire,

rescued her fire tongs.

I imagine that Isaac and Lena said to each other, each in

different words, How does one have an affair?

I’ve tried to hate her.

Yes, this is my version. Call it imagination. Call it revenge.

Call it what you like.

I call it discovery.

Forgive the interruptions. I won’t stay out of it.

In her office, Lena was held by a phrase of translation: And

from beneath the throne came forth streams of fire, from a fragment of

Enoch in the Dead Sea Scrolls, a dream vision. She tried to

continue working but this vision of the chariot throne, coming

like fire, like lightning, the way it kept coming, frightened her.

Lena was working on the exhibit of the Dead Sea Scrolls

coming to the Smithsonian, though the exhibit was pretty

much set—it was in Chicago. She spent her time considering

small changes in the layout that would allow the exhibit to fit

into the Sackler Gallery’s set-up where it was to be displayed

underground, like the Shrine of the Book in Jerusalem where

they’re permanently housed, underground, like a cave—the

subterranean. The underside of her life, the side she shared

with Isaac, her lover, belonged there.

The halls were well-lit, but windowless and, like entering

sleep, she entered awake and fell into dreams. At work, she

dreamt awake; at home, she dreamt asleep. The Scrolls and

the Bible, full of visions and dreams, made her dream more

often, more vividly, in color: beryl and sapphire, flame-red and

shades of ochre, colors that filled her dreams. Each time she

dreamt these colored dreams, awake or asleep, she woke with

an ache in her chest. Though disturbed by the dreams because

they left her feeling something missing, out of reach, she

began to count on them to fill in the blank they created.

While she drifted, daydreamed, I imagine Isaac arrived at

her office door. I imagine her looking at a blank wall, him

standing, watching her.

Here’s what he’d have done that morning.

Isaac works in a lab in the basement of the Museum of

Natural History, across the Mall from the Sackler. He’d have

said to himself, “I’m mad, or this is a damn dream,” Lena’s

words, the end of order. She was on his mind. She was always

on his mind.

She is always on my mind.

Maybe he should go home, work in his garden, build the

wall for the espaliered apple trees that would border his field

of lavender, the trees on the outside of the wall. He’d get out

his digging bar and use its round end to pound the stakes he’d

use to mark where he would plant the trees. It wasn’t the best

tool for the job but its heft had gotten him out of jams,

building confusions, when he’d had to pry himself out of a

mistake. He’d used his prybar to get the leverage he needed to

take out the mistake and then his digging bar for a new hole

and he’d realign where he’d begin again. He saw the heavy

tool, some twenty or thirty pounds of metal, in his hands, how

he would swing it on top of a pole to begin a hole in the hard

soil. This made him think of building a house. Maybe he’d

build the greenhouse for his wife Evan, the one she’d wanted

for so long, maybe the holes would be the first step, his marks

for the foundation set firmly with these holes, the way he’d

begin.

He knocked on Lena’s open door. “Come on, let’s get out

of here. How about a drive somewhere?”

“Where?”

“I don’t know. Out of the traffic, a drive into the country.

Didn’t you do that when you were a kid? Go for a drive?”

“We’d do it on summer evenings,” she said. “Drive out for

Breyers ice cream. My mother always had butter pecan.”

“What did you have?”

“In those days, mint chocolate chip.”

“So, you want ice cream?” he asked.

“No, coffee.”

“We always have coffee.”

“I can count on that.” She needed someone she could

count on.

They took her car because he’d taken the subway to the

office, and when they saw a Starbucks, he pulled up to the

curb while she went in and bought the steaming cappuccinos

they sipped through the plastic covers. He drove to where he

wanted to be, his farm.

She would have questioned him, “We’re getting awfully

close to the farm.”

“We’ll be alone,” he said, “I don’t want the rigmarole of a

hotel. It’s too late in the afternoon for that, anyway.”

Sitting on the loveseat in his house, she would ask because

Evan would be home soon, “You trying to get caught?”

“Right, the coffee crime.” He offered his coffee-filled

paper cup in the gesture of a toast that she met with hers in a

silent clink.

“I’m mad, or dreaming, and you know about me and

dreaming.”

“You know you’ve got me saying that now? That quote.

You quote when you’re upset.”

“More like misquoting. This probably wasn’t such a good

idea, coming here.”

“It’s fine. You’ll be on your way soon.”

“So, we pretend.”

“I’m not pretending. I just wanted to be alone with you.

You trying to ruin it?”

“Or forget everything like drinking from a river in hell.”

“Oh yeah, sure. Let’s do that. Quoting again, huh? Never

mind. Okay, I’ll play. And what happens when you do that?”

“You forget your life.”

“All of it?”

“It’s like bang, you’re dead.”

“And everything’s gone?”

She nodded. But what she must have been thinking was

that he’d somehow managed to forget how she’d loved him,

given herself to him, when she’d turned thirty, when they first

met, how he’d ended things, didn’t call her anymore. Of

course, he was married. She’d known that. He didn’t want to

talk about what he referred to as “all that,” and I can hear

him saying, “Let’s just call it our stock market correction,” and

that was that.

But what did either of them know about financial

markets? Zilch.

I’m like the skull that grins in at the banquet—the only way I

can know who I was—because as you must know by now, their

story is my story.

“So, here’s how the story goes,” she said to Isaac.

“There’s this guy, and he gets to this place where nobody’s

who they seem, and he wants to forget his past, live for the

moment, as they say.”

“You think that’s what I’m trying to do.”

“He’s wishing,” she said. “It’s all about love at first sight if

you believe in that. But then it’s a comedy.”

“So, the guy gets the girl and everybody goes home

happy.” He touched her lower lip. “Here’s a fact: In seventy

years, a heart beats two and a half billion times—in my case,

more.”

“And, in threescore and ten?”

He laughed, “Are we keeping score?”

My heart beats fifty-eight times in a minute, steady, slow. I

keep score.

She laid her head against his legs, against his crotch, her

arms around him. He circled the crown of her head with his

hands. This way they comforted one another. They didn’t kiss.

For her the moment of union was the kiss. It must have

alarmed her. She wouldn’t have thought of their lovemaking

as fucking though they did it, wanted it, needed it. And then

the rest: When? How? If? “We must.”

Could she go for months with only the kiss though the kiss

quickened the fire? Did this urgency frighten her?

The kiss. What could it mean? That moment when their

lips grazed, barely touched, as each took a breath. And then

the kiss itself. How could desire become this particular, how

could this concrete act of touching mouths be so different

from anything else she’d known?—so extraordinary in the

reaches of feeling, the sudden rush to the groin, the awareness

of the heart beating. Did she feel silly, romantic, sentimental,

over the top, like a kid?

They’d both recently turned fifty.

Lena didn’t tell her age to anyone anymore. She would

often say, “I know this is trite, straight out of the movies, but I

like to say I’m a woman of a certain age.” She liked to say this

because she was uncertain about most everything in her life

that seemed to matter. And this phrase was a way of

expressing that uncertainty, its double meaning, the word

certain to say uncertain.

He’d say this sort of thing, “I could close my eyes or turn

off the lights and light a candle.”

She’d laugh. “Gimme a break. Romance-novel talk.”

But he knew when she was alone or with me, her

husband, that when she was without him, she would replay

these words in her head and long for him even when she

considered discarding him, when she considered living a sane

and good life. She wanted ever so much to be good, though,

being of a certain age, she could no longer define that word

good.

He said, “You’re really giving me a hard time today. I give

up. Here’s what you want to hear. We’re on the brink of

disaster.”

He knew that courting her, if what he was doing could be

called that, was courting disaster because he knew it was love

at first sight. But she’d never buy that, and he was lousy on the

follow-through—he didn’t think he could ever leave Evan. He

said, “I don’t know what I’m talking about.” He decided to

talk about what he knew, the potting shed with its metal roof

where he stored his garden tools, where Evan started her

herbs, that he’d built behind the house. He pulled a screw

from his pocket. “Do you know what this is? It’s a sheet-rock

screw or drywall screw. A self-drilling screw, doesn’t need a

pre-drilled hole, even into metal studs.” He said he was

considering a greenhouse or perhaps espaliered apple trees,

told her how he’d place the stakes near a wall so the warmth

of the wall would make the trees grow faster.

She took the screw from his narrow fingers, his nails, clean

and pared, his skin dry from his work on his garden, and

rolled it in her palm, saved it like a memory, for later—the

house they would never live in together, the roof he would

never fix for her, for them, the silly gazebo that they both

would find frivolous and unnecessary but want anyway out in

the rose garden with all the varieties they would choose

together, standing hip against hip in the nursery trying to

decide which colors would blend with which. Should they go

with shades of dusty rose? Remember those old English roses

we saw growing in California?

But they hadn’t been to California together. She’d been

there with me.

They would decide on ‘Fair Bianca,’ ‘Bredonne,’ ‘English

Garden,’ and ‘Abraham Darby.’ And right in the center he

would build that foolish gazebo, and they would sit among

their roses and drink tea on cool afternoons, wine in the sultry

dusk and talk about how they’d chosen just that color from the

sunset in that rose with its full head of open petals leaning

over the rail. How they’d known the sun would set just that

way, how they’d guessed the colors from the sky. They would

look up at the gazebo’s roof and remember where he’d had

trouble with one ornery sheetrock screw that wouldn’t sit

exactly right, how he’d had to take it out again and again.

All the things they would never do.

She placed the odd screw in the zippered pocket of her

purse.

In this way, I suppose, she saved all the things she knew

they’d never share, things he shared with Evan, Isaac’s wife. Evan, who’s

been betrayed like me.

Lena would want to get out of their house. “Isaac, I

should go. Evan wouldn’t understand why I was here so early.

We shouldn’t have come here. Why did you bring me here? I

think you do want to get caught.”

“Oh, sure, that’s me, the guy who lives dangerously. Makes

me attractive, don’t you think?”

“You know, maybe, maybe not.” She stood up. “Come on,

let me go.” He had her hand. She had her car keys out. She

nudged him with the keys. “You may like living dangerously,

but I don’t.”

“To the extent that we are, we’re safe.”

“Oh, getting philosophical on me, are you?”

“Who me?” he said. “Gimme those keys.”

“No way.”

She understood that he didn’t mean To the extent that we’re

about to be caught or choose to live dangerously. She knew what he’d

said was code for what he believed and had told her many

times: “While nothing is forever, to the extent it can be, we

are.” But she’d resisted his reasoning, said, “If nothing is

forever, there is no can be, no extenuating circumstances could

make that so.” And so she said now, “Then we’re not safe.”

We often spoke in code to one another. For days on end we

couldn’t remember the name of the actress in Hitchcock’s

North by Northwest, a movie we both loved because no one

seemed to be who they were in the film, the way neither Lena

nor Isaac was who they seemed.

We’d come up with Lee Remick when it was Eva Marie

Saint. From then on, whenever either one of us couldn’t

remember something, the other would say “Lee Remick,” and

we’d laugh as code for the problem and the movie we both

loved.

She jingled her keys at him like a dare, which maybe it was,

so he sat down in a mock gesture of defeat. “Me, philosophi‐

cal? That’s a laugh. My head is like piles and piles of papers

that I rummage through. And I like order. I’m accustomed to

order.”

“And that’s why you’re with me, I suppose?”

He laughed. “My memory is bad.”

She wanted to believe this was the way he told her he

understood how hard it was for her that he’d once rejected

her. She said, “You just have selective memory. You choose

what to remember. That’s your way of writing your own

stories about yourself.”

“And who doesn’t?”

And now he’d made her laugh the way he could when

they talked around what couldn’t be said, as if they were so

intimate.

She was my best friend. I told her things I’d never say to

anyone else, couldn’t imagine even saying out loud. I often

couldn’t remember what I’d thought versus what I’d told her.

In truth, talking with Lena was like having her inside my head.

“Maybe I made you up,” she said. “Maybe you’re not real.”

“Me? I’m totally real. Here, poke me, you’ll see. But put

those keys away first.”

She dropped the keys into her purse, sat down and gave

him a nudge with her elbow. “Yeah, well, maybe I have a trust

problem?”

“You think?” He always said this when she asked him

something she knew was so, his way of pointing out the

obvious with ease. And this had become a joke between them.

They must have had private jokes.

She laughed. “Okay, okay, so maybe I do, but I don’t

want to.”

The absence of trust was a fact of their connection.

“I don’t think I’m totally trustworthy,” he said. “Not by

nature, but perhaps due to circumstances.”

On the brink of disaster, about to be caught, he kissed her.

She leaned into his shoulder, put her head in that curve

below his neck and breathed in the sea-water smell of him—

the salty taste when her tongue skimmed his neck and her

nose burrowed in his skin—there in the place where she laid

her head, there, she took him in, an almost airless breath of

him. It was like the sea—when she’d sat at the edge, her feet in

the water, her hands in wet sand, her back leaning away from

the breezes off the ocean that swirled over her, her face

towards the sun, when she’d been overcome by the salt in her

open mouth and the briny air in her nose. His scent that

aroused her with his presence. Sea and sand and his neck.

He wrapped her in his arms, and for this moment she was

safe and sure when the key to the front door turned. They

heard the pins inside the lock tumble. A familiar sound,

merely a click, but they thought, almost as if their minds were

one, that they heard the separate mechanisms of the lock

moving, tumbling like thunder.

This is the sound of fear, thought Lena.

Isaac knew, This is the sound of the inevitable.

To order your special edition of Who By Fire, click below:

We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt! We love Mary and can’t wait to do more together! ❤️

Before we go, just a couple of updates…

The VIP waitlist is live at menopause.live. Ticketing starts August 1!

AND… we’re also wicked excited to announce that Imogen Vane, author of The Department of Dark Errands, has been accepted to The Phoenix Library’s Author Festival! More news on this as it breaks. Her audiobook is also out 8/4 and available for pre-order now, everywhere!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

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