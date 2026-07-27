✨The Rest Issue✨ with Mary L. Tabor 👑
Why Certain Novels Quiet the Nervous System
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Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up? How are you sleeping these days? More to the point, what makes you feel the most rested?
I’ve been thinking this past weekend about Judy MacMahon—Fondatrice from MyFrienchLife(tm) - MaVieFrancaise(r) and her observations about the above painting in her piece What a French Painter Taught Me About Life in Between Seasons and how the visual language of the work conveys: “The busier the room, the calmer she becomes. The whole paradox. The chaos cradles her instead of crowding her.”
This idea stayed with me. Lately, given the constant polycrisis, this has been the kind of novel I’ve been most drawn to—the one in which the chaos, however beautifully orchestrated, “cradles” instead of “crowds” my imaginal space.
I am more at rest in myself for having read a certain work. It is a uniquely embodied somatic experience. My posture unfurls, my shoulders drop, my jaw remembers itself.
Where do I find this “restful” prose? Often in the work of Rachel Cusk, Marilynne Robinson, and our very own <Mary L. Tabor>, author of the acclaimed novel Who by Fire.Who by Fire.
The rhythm of Mary’s words sets an even pace in one’s being. Your breath. Your very cellular crackle calms. It is one that summons you quietly from the whirling chaos of 24/7 newscycles and cradles you in an imagined world of quiet betrayal so rich that you are swept into an almost dream-like, cinematic vision of the novel. The experience is one of a full soul and nervous system reset.
Question for the comments: What books or authors give you this sense of rest?
I thought we could all use some literary rest this week, so please enjoy this gorgeous excerpt from <Mary L. Tabor>’s Who by Fire.
Who by Fire Excerpt: Robert narrates:
I would have told Lena about the fire I saw in Iowa, but
it is regret that writes this, that longs for said things unsaid.
This fire would have amazed her. The heat was so incred‐
ibly hot it reminded me of something I learned in physics: the
fact that the air around a lightning bolt is hotter than the
surface of the sun. It was a barn burning—not with any polit‐
ical or racial overtones, but a necessary burn of an old
wooden grain bin in the center of town in Whiting, Iowa,
where I grew up. She was a Baltimore-grown city girl who
wouldn’t be able to imagine this story of the burning though I
suppose it’s a common enough event in rural parts of our
country.
That I know something Lena couldn’t imagine
amazes me.
I had much to learn from the fire. In the danger that the fire comprised
and the safety of its control, I began to understand “heroism.”
I keep a list of heroes, of people who save others, who
receive awards for these acts: A man in Nova Scotia saved a
man and his seven-year-old son from a fiery auto accident. A
sixty-two-year-old man in San Diego pulled his eighty-four-
year-old neighbor from a fire.
But I am like the woman who, when her house was on fire,
rescued her fire tongs.
I imagine that Isaac and Lena said to each other, each in
different words, How does one have an affair?
I’ve tried to hate her.
Yes, this is my version. Call it imagination. Call it revenge.
Call it what you like.
I call it discovery.
Forgive the interruptions. I won’t stay out of it.
In her office, Lena was held by a phrase of translation: And
from beneath the throne came forth streams of fire, from a fragment of
Enoch in the Dead Sea Scrolls, a dream vision. She tried to
continue working but this vision of the chariot throne, coming
like fire, like lightning, the way it kept coming, frightened her.
Lena was working on the exhibit of the Dead Sea Scrolls
coming to the Smithsonian, though the exhibit was pretty
much set—it was in Chicago. She spent her time considering
small changes in the layout that would allow the exhibit to fit
into the Sackler Gallery’s set-up where it was to be displayed
underground, like the Shrine of the Book in Jerusalem where
they’re permanently housed, underground, like a cave—the
subterranean. The underside of her life, the side she shared
with Isaac, her lover, belonged there.
The halls were well-lit, but windowless and, like entering
sleep, she entered awake and fell into dreams. At work, she
dreamt awake; at home, she dreamt asleep. The Scrolls and
the Bible, full of visions and dreams, made her dream more
often, more vividly, in color: beryl and sapphire, flame-red and
shades of ochre, colors that filled her dreams. Each time she
dreamt these colored dreams, awake or asleep, she woke with
an ache in her chest. Though disturbed by the dreams because
they left her feeling something missing, out of reach, she
began to count on them to fill in the blank they created.
While she drifted, daydreamed, I imagine Isaac arrived at
her office door. I imagine her looking at a blank wall, him
standing, watching her.
Here’s what he’d have done that morning.
Isaac works in a lab in the basement of the Museum of
Natural History, across the Mall from the Sackler. He’d have
said to himself, “I’m mad, or this is a damn dream,” Lena’s
words, the end of order. She was on his mind. She was always
on his mind.
She is always on my mind.
Maybe he should go home, work in his garden, build the
wall for the espaliered apple trees that would border his field
of lavender, the trees on the outside of the wall. He’d get out
his digging bar and use its round end to pound the stakes he’d
use to mark where he would plant the trees. It wasn’t the best
tool for the job but its heft had gotten him out of jams,
building confusions, when he’d had to pry himself out of a
mistake. He’d used his prybar to get the leverage he needed to
take out the mistake and then his digging bar for a new hole
and he’d realign where he’d begin again. He saw the heavy
tool, some twenty or thirty pounds of metal, in his hands, how
he would swing it on top of a pole to begin a hole in the hard
soil. This made him think of building a house. Maybe he’d
build the greenhouse for his wife Evan, the one she’d wanted
for so long, maybe the holes would be the first step, his marks
for the foundation set firmly with these holes, the way he’d
begin.
He knocked on Lena’s open door. “Come on, let’s get out
of here. How about a drive somewhere?”
“Where?”
“I don’t know. Out of the traffic, a drive into the country.
Didn’t you do that when you were a kid? Go for a drive?”
“We’d do it on summer evenings,” she said. “Drive out for
Breyers ice cream. My mother always had butter pecan.”
“What did you have?”
“In those days, mint chocolate chip.”
“So, you want ice cream?” he asked.
“No, coffee.”
“We always have coffee.”
“I can count on that.” She needed someone she could
count on.
They took her car because he’d taken the subway to the
office, and when they saw a Starbucks, he pulled up to the
curb while she went in and bought the steaming cappuccinos
they sipped through the plastic covers. He drove to where he
wanted to be, his farm.
She would have questioned him, “We’re getting awfully
close to the farm.”
“We’ll be alone,” he said, “I don’t want the rigmarole of a
hotel. It’s too late in the afternoon for that, anyway.”
Sitting on the loveseat in his house, she would ask because
Evan would be home soon, “You trying to get caught?”
“Right, the coffee crime.” He offered his coffee-filled
paper cup in the gesture of a toast that she met with hers in a
silent clink.
“I’m mad, or dreaming, and you know about me and
dreaming.”
“You know you’ve got me saying that now? That quote.
You quote when you’re upset.”
“More like misquoting. This probably wasn’t such a good
idea, coming here.”
“It’s fine. You’ll be on your way soon.”
“So, we pretend.”
“I’m not pretending. I just wanted to be alone with you.
You trying to ruin it?”
“Or forget everything like drinking from a river in hell.”
“Oh yeah, sure. Let’s do that. Quoting again, huh? Never
mind. Okay, I’ll play. And what happens when you do that?”
“You forget your life.”
“All of it?”
“It’s like bang, you’re dead.”
“And everything’s gone?”
She nodded. But what she must have been thinking was
that he’d somehow managed to forget how she’d loved him,
given herself to him, when she’d turned thirty, when they first
met, how he’d ended things, didn’t call her anymore. Of
course, he was married. She’d known that. He didn’t want to
talk about what he referred to as “all that,” and I can hear
him saying, “Let’s just call it our stock market correction,” and
that was that.
But what did either of them know about financial
markets? Zilch.
I’m like the skull that grins in at the banquet—the only way I
can know who I was—because as you must know by now, their
story is my story.
“So, here’s how the story goes,” she said to Isaac.
“There’s this guy, and he gets to this place where nobody’s
who they seem, and he wants to forget his past, live for the
moment, as they say.”
“You think that’s what I’m trying to do.”
“He’s wishing,” she said. “It’s all about love at first sight if
you believe in that. But then it’s a comedy.”
“So, the guy gets the girl and everybody goes home
happy.” He touched her lower lip. “Here’s a fact: In seventy
years, a heart beats two and a half billion times—in my case,
more.”
“And, in threescore and ten?”
He laughed, “Are we keeping score?”
My heart beats fifty-eight times in a minute, steady, slow. I
keep score.
She laid her head against his legs, against his crotch, her
arms around him. He circled the crown of her head with his
hands. This way they comforted one another. They didn’t kiss.
For her the moment of union was the kiss. It must have
alarmed her. She wouldn’t have thought of their lovemaking
as fucking though they did it, wanted it, needed it. And then
the rest: When? How? If? “We must.”
Could she go for months with only the kiss though the kiss
quickened the fire? Did this urgency frighten her?
The kiss. What could it mean? That moment when their
lips grazed, barely touched, as each took a breath. And then
the kiss itself. How could desire become this particular, how
could this concrete act of touching mouths be so different
from anything else she’d known?—so extraordinary in the
reaches of feeling, the sudden rush to the groin, the awareness
of the heart beating. Did she feel silly, romantic, sentimental,
over the top, like a kid?
They’d both recently turned fifty.
Lena didn’t tell her age to anyone anymore. She would
often say, “I know this is trite, straight out of the movies, but I
like to say I’m a woman of a certain age.” She liked to say this
because she was uncertain about most everything in her life
that seemed to matter. And this phrase was a way of
expressing that uncertainty, its double meaning, the word
certain to say uncertain.
He’d say this sort of thing, “I could close my eyes or turn
off the lights and light a candle.”
She’d laugh. “Gimme a break. Romance-novel talk.”
But he knew when she was alone or with me, her
husband, that when she was without him, she would replay
these words in her head and long for him even when she
considered discarding him, when she considered living a sane
and good life. She wanted ever so much to be good, though,
being of a certain age, she could no longer define that word
good.
He said, “You’re really giving me a hard time today. I give
up. Here’s what you want to hear. We’re on the brink of
disaster.”
He knew that courting her, if what he was doing could be
called that, was courting disaster because he knew it was love
at first sight. But she’d never buy that, and he was lousy on the
follow-through—he didn’t think he could ever leave Evan. He
said, “I don’t know what I’m talking about.” He decided to
talk about what he knew, the potting shed with its metal roof
where he stored his garden tools, where Evan started her
herbs, that he’d built behind the house. He pulled a screw
from his pocket. “Do you know what this is? It’s a sheet-rock
screw or drywall screw. A self-drilling screw, doesn’t need a
pre-drilled hole, even into metal studs.” He said he was
considering a greenhouse or perhaps espaliered apple trees,
told her how he’d place the stakes near a wall so the warmth
of the wall would make the trees grow faster.
She took the screw from his narrow fingers, his nails, clean
and pared, his skin dry from his work on his garden, and
rolled it in her palm, saved it like a memory, for later—the
house they would never live in together, the roof he would
never fix for her, for them, the silly gazebo that they both
would find frivolous and unnecessary but want anyway out in
the rose garden with all the varieties they would choose
together, standing hip against hip in the nursery trying to
decide which colors would blend with which. Should they go
with shades of dusty rose? Remember those old English roses
we saw growing in California?
But they hadn’t been to California together. She’d been
there with me.
They would decide on ‘Fair Bianca,’ ‘Bredonne,’ ‘English
Garden,’ and ‘Abraham Darby.’ And right in the center he
would build that foolish gazebo, and they would sit among
their roses and drink tea on cool afternoons, wine in the sultry
dusk and talk about how they’d chosen just that color from the
sunset in that rose with its full head of open petals leaning
over the rail. How they’d known the sun would set just that
way, how they’d guessed the colors from the sky. They would
look up at the gazebo’s roof and remember where he’d had
trouble with one ornery sheetrock screw that wouldn’t sit
exactly right, how he’d had to take it out again and again.
All the things they would never do.
She placed the odd screw in the zippered pocket of her
purse.
In this way, I suppose, she saved all the things she knew
they’d never share, things he shared with Evan, Isaac’s wife. Evan, who’s
been betrayed like me.
Lena would want to get out of their house. “Isaac, I
should go. Evan wouldn’t understand why I was here so early.
We shouldn’t have come here. Why did you bring me here? I
think you do want to get caught.”
“Oh, sure, that’s me, the guy who lives dangerously. Makes
me attractive, don’t you think?”
“You know, maybe, maybe not.” She stood up. “Come on,
let me go.” He had her hand. She had her car keys out. She
nudged him with the keys. “You may like living dangerously,
but I don’t.”
“To the extent that we are, we’re safe.”
“Oh, getting philosophical on me, are you?”
“Who me?” he said. “Gimme those keys.”
“No way.”
She understood that he didn’t mean To the extent that we’re
about to be caught or choose to live dangerously. She knew what he’d
said was code for what he believed and had told her many
times: “While nothing is forever, to the extent it can be, we
are.” But she’d resisted his reasoning, said, “If nothing is
forever, there is no can be, no extenuating circumstances could
make that so.” And so she said now, “Then we’re not safe.”
We often spoke in code to one another. For days on end we
couldn’t remember the name of the actress in Hitchcock’s
North by Northwest, a movie we both loved because no one
seemed to be who they were in the film, the way neither Lena
nor Isaac was who they seemed.
We’d come up with Lee Remick when it was Eva Marie
Saint. From then on, whenever either one of us couldn’t
remember something, the other would say “Lee Remick,” and
we’d laugh as code for the problem and the movie we both
loved.
She jingled her keys at him like a dare, which maybe it was,
so he sat down in a mock gesture of defeat. “Me, philosophi‐
cal? That’s a laugh. My head is like piles and piles of papers
that I rummage through. And I like order. I’m accustomed to
order.”
“And that’s why you’re with me, I suppose?”
He laughed. “My memory is bad.”
She wanted to believe this was the way he told her he
understood how hard it was for her that he’d once rejected
her. She said, “You just have selective memory. You choose
what to remember. That’s your way of writing your own
stories about yourself.”
“And who doesn’t?”
And now he’d made her laugh the way he could when
they talked around what couldn’t be said, as if they were so
intimate.
She was my best friend. I told her things I’d never say to
anyone else, couldn’t imagine even saying out loud. I often
couldn’t remember what I’d thought versus what I’d told her.
In truth, talking with Lena was like having her inside my head.
“Maybe I made you up,” she said. “Maybe you’re not real.”
“Me? I’m totally real. Here, poke me, you’ll see. But put
those keys away first.”
She dropped the keys into her purse, sat down and gave
him a nudge with her elbow. “Yeah, well, maybe I have a trust
problem?”
“You think?” He always said this when she asked him
something she knew was so, his way of pointing out the
obvious with ease. And this had become a joke between them.
They must have had private jokes.
She laughed. “Okay, okay, so maybe I do, but I don’t
want to.”
The absence of trust was a fact of their connection.
“I don’t think I’m totally trustworthy,” he said. “Not by
nature, but perhaps due to circumstances.”
On the brink of disaster, about to be caught, he kissed her.
She leaned into his shoulder, put her head in that curve
below his neck and breathed in the sea-water smell of him—
the salty taste when her tongue skimmed his neck and her
nose burrowed in his skin—there in the place where she laid
her head, there, she took him in, an almost airless breath of
him. It was like the sea—when she’d sat at the edge, her feet in
the water, her hands in wet sand, her back leaning away from
the breezes off the ocean that swirled over her, her face
towards the sun, when she’d been overcome by the salt in her
open mouth and the briny air in her nose. His scent that
aroused her with his presence. Sea and sand and his neck.
He wrapped her in his arms, and for this moment she was
safe and sure when the key to the front door turned. They
heard the pins inside the lock tumble. A familiar sound,
merely a click, but they thought, almost as if their minds were
one, that they heard the separate mechanisms of the lock
moving, tumbling like thunder.
This is the sound of fear, thought Lena.
Isaac knew, This is the sound of the inevitable.
To order your special edition of Who By Fire, click below:
We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt! We love Mary and can’t wait to do more together! ❤️
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This is terrific. It places itself inside the head like a memory. Intimate and familiar.
Gifted by the marvel that is Alisa!