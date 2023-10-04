Fellow Empresses,

Welcome to Wise AF Wednesdays! Just sharing a must-have…

The Perry Menopause Journal: Empowering You With Knowledge, Sisterhood, and Positivity. A Beautiful, Linen-Bound Guided Menopause Book with Expert Contributions by Leading Physicians, Psychologists, and Real Stories From the Community.

ohhelloperry A post shared by @ohhelloperry

I so wish this had been available when I was …