This week's newsletter is brought to you by our friends at Winona, doctor-prescribed menopause care for women, backed by science, and shipped directly to your door.
Fellow Empresses,
How the hell are you?
This week I wanted to broach the dreaded topic of menopausal weight gain because when we talked to over three thousand of you during our Empress Mindse…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.