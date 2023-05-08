The Menopause & Money Series: Judy Greer & the $1.8 Billion Tab for Sadness
But First, a Few Things To Celebrate This Week in the World of Midlife Women...
Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?
Can I just say that Judy Greer gets it?
So many more people need to be talking about menopause and mental health. “Because no one prepares women for the realities of menopause,” the actress and cofounder of WILE WOMEN said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Conference in Los Angeles this past week and it’s costing us fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.