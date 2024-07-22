✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community.

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

So, it’s been quite a day—we foresee opportunities for many SNL cold opens ahead.

But no matter where you stand on the political spectrum or the nominees, it is a surreal time to be alive. The prospect of the first woman president is beyond exciting, and well past due.

Whether you are in a journaling mood or more simply about reflection tonight…

What message would you send to our next president on behalf of midlife women?

With over a billion women in menopause by 2025, it’s more important than ever that we vote in the best interests of our health, finances, and cultural visibility. Project 2025 has so many repercussions for women. We owe it all to each other to defeat its misogynistic agenda.

OK, stay safe out there. Yes, we Kam!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

