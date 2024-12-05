THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Dec 6, 2024

Heather rules! No grandmotherlies or grand-miserlies in her vision for the grand second half. She’s the voice of authentic power, agency and positivity women need so badly right now, it’s thrilling to see her out there making waves. And I CANNOT WAIT to read her book!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
Dec 6, 2024

This sentence: "There’s a seat for every woman at the table, and we need to help a lot of our sisters find the damn table!" I couldn't even find the door to the room with the table before I turned 40; had no idea what was coming my way. Thank goodness for Dr. Bartos; she has been a life-saver. Cannot wait to read her book! 🦋

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