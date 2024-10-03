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Susan Campbell, CEO & Founder of PHOSIS

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

We’re launching a new feature—The Empress Questionnaire—to give greater cultural visibility to midlife women dedicated to the art and science of thriving. We’re excited to see the midlife and peri/menopause conversation changing—from National Book Award finalist, Miranda July, author of ALL FOURS, to this week’s inaugural interview with multi-hyphenate founder of PHOSIS skincare, Susan Campbell.

Bio

Susan Campbell is an unexpected figure in the beauty industry. Her journey began with a passion for jewelry-making; she mastered the art of soldering silver and gold as a young woman. This pursuit led her to earn an MFA in metalsmithing and jewelry design from Indiana University.

A chronic sacroiliac injury eventually guided her to yoga and Pilates, where she discovered a new passion: helping others enhance their movement, build strength, and improve their overall well-being. For the past decade, Susan has operated a private studio, assisting clients in recovering from surgeries such as joint replacements, managing scoliosis, and alleviating musculoskeletal pain.

Though seemingly disparate, Susan believes that both jewelry design and movement therapy share a foundation in creative problem-solving. It is this unique skill set that she is now channeling into her indie beauty brand, PHOSIS. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she undertook an extensive study of skincare formulation, acquiring essential knowledge before enlisting the expertise of world-renowned chemists. Her mission: to create clean, fragrance-free products tailored specifically for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

About PHOSIS

The beauty industry is overrun with companies reminding women that they are somehow deficient. We are constantly told we will be happier and more desirable if we strive for the skin we had when we were 20. Mindful of this damaging narrative, Susan Campbell created the holistic skincare company PHOSIS (short for metamorphosis) to support and nurture skin during perimenopause and menopause.

While hormonal shifts during this time can lead to disrupted sleep, increased anxiety and depression, and physical discomfort, they also affect the skin, leaving it dry, dull, and rough. We all know the importance of strengthening our muscles and bones as we age, but why not focus on the skin as well? That’s why PHOSIS products are formulated to enhance the skin’s barrier function, improve texture, combat dullness, and deliver much-needed hydration.

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As the body’s largest organ, healthy skin is about so much more than just what we apply topically. It's also influenced by sleep, movement, nutrition, and social connection. Susan believes it’s crucial for women to understand the changes their bodies and skin undergo during perimenopause to manage these symptoms effectively. PHOSIS goes beyond skincare, offering guidance and support for those dealing with poor sleep, digestion issues, fatigue, and more. At its core, PHOSIS is about empowering women with the knowledge and tools to feel and look their best during this transformative phase of life.

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

A full night of sleep, warm sunny days spent with my kids, having a body and brain that function so I can go where I want and do the things I want to do, financial security, being comfortable in my skin, and caring less what other people think. Enjoying experiences instead of things.

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

Athena, the goddess of wisdom, craft, and war. While I don’t identify with the war aspect, I do identify with strategic thinking and her motto “QUOD OBSTAT VIAE FIT VIA” which translates as “when the obstacle becomes the way”.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

I have many inspirations, but to keep it brief, here are a few:

Tory Burch, who inspires me both as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. At 37, she took a bold leap, believed in herself, and built a billion-dollar company. In an interview, she talked about embracing challenges, taking a breath before reacting to stress, and breaking down problems to solve them. Now at the top, she's helping other women through the Tory Burch Foundation. As I launch PHOSIS, I dream big and find so much inspiration in the stories of other entrepreneurs.

Val Monroe, though we’ve never met, inspires me weekly through her Substack, *How to Not F*ck Up Your Face.* For years, she wrote the *Ask Val* column in *Oprah Magazine*, offering no-nonsense wisdom on beauty, self-esteem, and life. Her eloquent, straightforward writing resonates deeply with me. I admire her unapologetic authenticity and how she approaches aging, which speaks to me as I enter my fifth decade. She’s a role model I truly look up to.

I’m also a huge fan of Lisa Eldridge. Her makeup tutorials on YouTube have taught me how to apply makeup for different occasions, helping me feel polished and confident. Her videos are relatable, educational, and a joy to watch.

And of course, Brene Brown—yes, I love Brene Brown! Her books have helped me view my life through a new lens, allowing me to let go of outdated stories and embrace all parts of myself. Her work has given me inner resilience, which has been invaluable in parenting, running a business, and navigating personal relationships. I’m now better equipped to show up for my loved ones and understand my emotions, which has brought more happiness to my everyday life.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

The sleepless nights are simply awful, and then they contribute to brain fog. Some days it feels like my brain is comprised of cotton candy–all fluff, no substance. It’s a wonder I can make any decisions.

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5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

As my children become more independent, I find myself with the opportunity to turn inward and reflect on how I want this next phase of my life to look. I now have more time to nurture friendships, and, perhaps for the first time, to prioritize self-care in ways I once overlooked. I’ve begun incorporating small but meaningful practices, like taking time to stretch, reading for pleasure, and treating myself to the occasional massage. I also make it a point to budget for facials a few times a year—one of the small acts of kindness I offer myself.

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

Breathe consciously at several intervals during the day. I don’t have a traditional meditation practice, but I do carve out moments of peace throughout my day and listen to 5 minutes of soothing music. And stay curious, even in challenging situations. Both of these things are, unfortunately, easier said than done.

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e. “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can do things I don’t know how to do, including… how to repair my sprinkler system, how to weld, how to complete a ½ ironman triathlon of 70.3 miles, how to launch an indie beauty brand, how to raise kids as a single parent, and how to keep bees. I’ve challenged myself in many ways and have learned so much and so much about myself. All of this gives me the confidence to keep trying new things.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

“Just getting started!”

Susan’s Empress Edit!

Where readers can find you:

http://www.phosis.substack.com

https://www.instagram.com/phosis.skincare/

http://www.phosis.com

We hope you enjoyed this new feature!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

ps - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

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