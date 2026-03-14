THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
1h

Revenge at its best. Alisa, I couldn’t help but think about those pink shag rugs and how in another reality they saved a severed carotid artery! 😂

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2 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
5hEdited

Book bought!

As to the cover, for Just Like a Movie, I'd like to see it lightened up a bit; wouldn't a touch of pastel help get at the heart of this story that does have that: This chapter: revenge is on!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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