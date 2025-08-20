THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Dara's avatar
Alicia Dara
5d

Love that she called out the "rich is cool/good for older women" thing! I know so many who are on the same road, working hard to feel the same sense of security that Sarah does (I'm one of them ;) Also, Sarah: do you hand wash all that cashmere, and if so, what kind of soap do you use?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
Abby Davisson's avatar
Abby Davisson
5d

Coincidentally I *just* finished a Substack strategy session with Sarah Fay and can confirm she is as fabulous one-on-one as she sounds in this interview! Thank you, Alisa, for spotlighting Sarah's brilliance and for all you do to help women in midlife step into their power!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alisa Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture