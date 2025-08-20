✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up?

When I first met

, I was stopped cold by her story. It took me back to the day my then-husband and I were summoned to sit in miniature chairs at our daughter’s Manhattan preschool—still in our proper Madison Avenue suits—to be told, with great solemnity, that at 20 months old she was severely autistic and needed immediate intervention. We balked. They insisted. And thus began a twelve-year odyssey through diagnoses that changed as often as fashion seasons: Autism, Bipolar, NVLD, ODD, Asperger’s, PDD-NOS. Each one felt like a label slapped on her forehead, and in my desperate attempt to “crack the code” of my daughter, I sometimes lost sight of the fact that she wasn’t a puzzle at all—she was a

.

person

This is what Sarah captures so brilliantly in her memoir, Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses. Women especially know what it means to be flattened by labels, to be told again and again that our anxieties, moods, and differences are pathologies. Sarah not only exposes how the diagnostic system fails us—she shows us how to step out from under its shadow. She’s transformed her own misdiagnoses into a story of recovery, resilience, and radical self-acceptance.

In a cultural moment when self-diagnosis, skepticism, and misinformation swirl louder than ever, Sarah’s voice is both clarifying and liberating. Which is why we’re thrilled to feature her in this week’s Empress Questionnaire.

About Sarah

Sarah Fay is a bestselling, award-winning author, literary essayist, and longtime contributor to The New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, and The Paris Review, where she served as an advisory editor. Her memoir, Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses (HarperCollins), was a USA Today bestseller, an Apple Best Books pick, and hailed in The New York Times as a “fiery manifesto of a memoir.” It’s been featured on NPR, Oprah Daily, Salon, Forbes, The Los Angeles Times, and more.

Her follow-up memoir, Cured, is a bestselling, featured publication on Substack. Both books blend memoir and cultural commentary with rigorous research, investigative journalism, and a deeply personal voice.

Her essays have been recognized as Notable Mentions in Best American Essays and nominated for Pushcart Prizes. She’s received the Hopwood Award for Literature and fellowships from Yaddo, MacDowell, and the Mellon Foundation.

She teaches at Northwestern University; is the founder and director of Substack Writers at Work, where she helps writers build meaningful, lasting platforms; and lives in Chicago with her two beloved cats.

About Writers at Work (in her own words)

“I'm probably best known on Substack as the founder and director of Substack Writers at Work and the leading Substack strategist, but my first love and career is as a writer.

My memoir, Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses, came out in March 2022. As a "pandemic" book by a debut author, it sold well given the circumstances. It blends memoir with investigative journalism to examine how we pathologize human experiences. It was named an Apple Best Book, featured on NPR, and praised in The New York Times.

Still, it didn’t reach the people I most wanted it to—those for whom a diagnosis wasn’t a lifeline but a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the physicians and mental health professionals who aren’t aware of or transparent about the flaws in psychiatric diagnoses.

By early 2025, the cultural tide had shifted. Americans were becoming more skeptical of psychiatric diagnoses. Mental health misinformation was spreading on social media. Self-diagnosis, especially among young people, was on the rise. I knew Pathological would resonate differently now.

So in July, I relaunched it. And it became an instant USA Today bestseller. So exciting. The little memoir that could.

Now, in my work as a Substack strategist, I help other authors do the same—revive backlist books, build demand for forthcoming titles, and earn the income they deserve from writing.”

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

It's financial freedom. No question. I spent a lot of my life barely able to pay my rent and really didn't save for my old age. I was living the writer's life in New York City and elsewhere while struggling with serious mental illness. When my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, it was heartbreaking and disturbing and sad and terrible to see how much this country charges for elderly care. It's ridiculous. And it scared me. So I've been saving and saving and saving for the past three years. Five years ago, I had almost nothing saved, and this summer I became a self-made millionaire. It's incredible. Considering I lived with serious mental illness for 25 years and struggled in New York and didn't save, once we put our mind to things, we can do anything.

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

Ooh, this is hard. I don't really think like this. I've been considering this question for the past week, and I haven't been able to come up with anything, which may disqualify me from this questionnaire. I was raised on Greek myths. My mother read them to me every night instead of fairy tales. But all the gods and goddesses in Greek mythology are wacky, flawed, and very odd. Typically, nothing turns out well. They're strange to read to a child. But I think I used to, as many women perhaps do, want to be delicate and beautiful. So Aphrodite, probably, was the goddess that I identified with, but really envied. Now, I wouldn't want to be Aphrodite in a million years. Today, it might be Hera. Hera is just a badass. No one messes with Hera.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

This is hard, too. Maybe I don't admire women enough. It's not that. I've just been through so much and really went through hell—25 years of anxiety and depression and mania and compulsions and partial hospitalizations and chronic suicidality—that I admire the heck out of myself. I used to admire people and want to be them because I didn't want to be myself. But not anymore. I just want to be me with all my flaws. I admire how I handle things, even when I handle them wrong or inadequately, because I'm always doing the best I can. And I don't want this to sound arrogant—which means it probably does sound arrogant—but I've become a badass in midlife. There is no better time than right now. And that's even after losing my mom six months ago and, of course, not having everything I want. I just feel so clear. I know what I need, and my goal at all times is to take care of myself.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

Oh, I love it. Every aspect. Well, I'm not crazy about waking up in the middle of the night sweating, but I'll take it. I've fully recovered from serious mental illness, and there are many, many factors and many, many life changes that I had to make that led to my recovery. But I've asked my psychiatrist if menopause has something to do with my recovery. My recovery has been so total and complete. Even my father says this. He says, “I've never seen such a dramatic change in someone,” and I feel it every second of the day. I'm living a completely different life in a completely different brain and body. My psychiatrist said yes—he's seen women recover, as a result of entering perimenopause and menopause. It does seem unfair, because I know so many women—actually, this is emotionally the hardest time of their lives. But hopefully, the mental and emotional distress in menopause lasts less than 25 years.

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

Not feeling the need to be social. The United States is obsessed with telling us we have to be social or we're going to die early or get sick. We don't. Most aren't social, and they live forever and are quite healthy. Monks aren't social. And they live forever and quite healthily. There's this idea that you have to have lots of friends and you have to have family that you love. I do love my family, and I do have friends, but I don't socialize very much. I'm very much a solitary person. Though I am sociable and enjoy socializing on my own terms. I used to doubt myself in this, and now I don't. I shouldn't say that. Sometimes I doubt myself because the messaging is so strong. But I'm solid in what I love to do, which is stay home, be with my cats, go for long walks by myself, work out, eat well, write, help people achieve all their dreams on Substack and beyond, and teach.

Sweets & Baby Theo Not Being Terribly Social

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

Get your sugar fix from fresh fruit—not even dried fruit. I love sweets, and giving up sugar, even natural sugars in dried fruits (which I love—dates more than I can say), was hard because it had become such a habit and ritual and comfort. But it has made such a difference in terms of my mental clarity and just not feeling beholden to food. That's the worst. And I know no one reading this wants to hear that.

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e., “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can make money and take care of myself—and make a lot of money if I want to. I've worked hard over the past 50-some-odd years. And I can draw on my experiences and expertise and talents and creative energy and ability to mentor people more than I ever thought possible—and get paid for it.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age. (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

It's okay to be rich. Rich is bold, and people don't like us to say it—especially when women say it. Women aren't supposed to be rich. Certainly not single and rich, and self-made. And though I was really focused only on money, I'm now pivoting to focus on how to be rich in every aspect of my life. I want to be rich in every aspect of the human experience: physical health, emotional health, mental health, and love—but also anxiety, and depression, and pain, and suffering, and grief, and loss. All of it. Because you don't get one without the other. Pain is central to bliss.

Sarah’s Empress Edit

It’s an essential mix!

Cat #1 Cat #2 Walking, walking, walking! (stimulates the brainpan) Having a lot of money saved (way more than this) Soft clothes (give us all the sweaters) Writing (of course) Audiobooks (so many good ones)

Where readers can find you:

Buy Pathological here https://tinyurl.com/ypumty5c

or here: https://tinyurl.com/3jfyc5au

Author Substack and website:

Substack Writers at Work:

We hope you enjoyed this week’s questionnaire! Don’t miss this chance to spend an hour in the company of

, whose forthcoming memoir

(Empress Editions, October 2025) has already been called “luminous, brave, and transformative.”

Join us this Saturday, August 24th, at 5 PM ET for a free Healing Story Session: Finding Unconditional Peace, where Kimberly will share her story alongside Edythe Vickers, N.D., L.A.C. Reserve your spot today—it’s free, and it may just be the hour of grace you didn’t know you needed.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*An earlier version of this email newsletter contains a misprint of question # 8—sincerest apologies to our guest. Brain fog made us do it!

