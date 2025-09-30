✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up? I’m just back from presenting our books.

I know the world is rough right now, and I’m hoping you are all managing to preserve some square inch of peace during these… unreal times.

Sometimes the universe choreographs an introduction so perfectly, even Nora Ephron would envy the meet-cute. I first met Annie through

’s participation in the

—an extraordinary, electric gathering where Kimberly adapted part of her forthcoming memoir,

, gave a reading, and joined Annie for a

with one of her most valued clinicians, Dr. Edythe Vickers, who spoke movingly about her own family paths through both allopathic and naturopathic medicine.

At that very same moment—while our PR team had been sharing word about the HSC event—my cofounder and I were on Zoom sketching out themes for our upcoming Empress writing weekends, some here in Cambridge and others on Kiawah Island. Right in the middle of the conversation, Heather holds up a book on Zoom that she can’t stop raving about: The Healing Power of Storytelling. And of course, it was Annie’s.

The synchronicity said it all. Please enjoy this week’s Empress Questionnaire with Dr. Annie Brewster, MD.

About Annie

Annie is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, a writer, and a storyteller. She is also a patient, diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2001. In response to the disconnection she experienced in healthcare, both as a patient and a provider, and motivated by her belief in the power of stories, she started recording patient narratives in 2010.

Integrating her personal experiences with the research supporting the health benefits of narrative, she founded the nonprofit Health Story Collaborative (HSC) in 2013. HSC is committed to empowering patients and their loved ones, building community, strengthening patient-provider connections, and ultimately transforming healthcare through storytelling. Annie is widely published in the press and is the author of The Healing Power of Storytelling: Using Personal Narrative to Navigate Illness, Trauma, and Loss (2022).

About The Healing Power of Storytelling

In The Healing Power of Storytelling, Dr. Annie Brewster uses personal narrative, science-based research, and concrete guidance to show patients, families, and care providers how to craft and share their own stories in order to heal and move forward. The book offers extensive case studies from Dr. Brewster’s years of experience as a doctor working with patients, family’s, and other care providers and as the founder and executive director of Health Story Collaborative. Stories include people coping with terminal diagnosis; families grappling with grief, loss, and trauma; individuals, families, and health practitioners impacted by the opiate crisis; mental health diagnosis; and more. Also included are “takeaways” at the conclusion of each chapter and practical exercises and prompts incorporated throughout the book.

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

In my view, midlife bliss involves the confidence and perspective gained with time and experience, coupled with a continued energy and passion for growth and change. We are wise enough to believe in ourselves and to let the small things go, and courageous and resilient enough to follow our hearts.

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

Perhaps because I spent time in my early 20s in India studying Tibetan Buddhism, I am drawn to White Tara. She is a Tibetan Buddhist deity who represents many of the qualities I admire and strive to incorporate into my life, including compassion, health and healing, wisdom, and the transcendence of ignorance.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

My first thought was to say Oprah, but does she still count as midlife? She is kick ass. She has accomplished so much due to her strength and willingness to speak out and be herself. I love that. If she doesn’t count, maybe Ashley Judd? I admire Ashley’s commitment to advocating for marginalized individuals and communities, especially women and girls. I admire her role in the #MeToo movement and for her standing up for herself when she has been criticized and unfairly shamed.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

The assumptions! Our culture puts such a negative spin on midlife and perimenopause/menopause in particular. While parts of it are HARD, it is also a time that is rife with opportunity for positive change, for stepping into ourselves more fully, for letting all the BS fall away, and for embracing what is true for us.

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

I can’t help but think of Melanie Sanders and the “We Do Not Care Club.” She has hit it right. There is a refreshing freedom in midlife. We are done with the BS and don’t care as much about what others think. We can be who we are without apology.

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

Remember, YOU DESERVE IT (whatever “IT” means to you)!

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e., “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can take risks and be bold because I am resilient and because I believe in myself.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age. (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

“The Next Chapter: Stepping Fully into Me”

Annie’s Empress Edit

A strong cup of dark roast coffee with half and half A hot bath! Famous Grouse scotch (on the rocks) Binge watching shows (current favorite Sex Education) My dogs! My WaterPik Flosser Lying on the floor in patches of sun

Where readers can find you:

www.healthstorycollaborative.org

www.linkedin.com/in/annie-brewster-3676a4193

@healthstorycollaborative

