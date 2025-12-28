THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky
Dec 29

Loved that your sister is your badass midlife woman you look up to. And I totally get why. Also, as I was conversing with a friend today, female/women’s health related procedures are so humbling. Mammography machines bring that to life - like let’s just tenderize that meat or better yet have it positioned like an udder! We are equal opportunities when it comes to udder breast humiliation. Xoxo CK!! You are a sweetheart. Like Alisa, I don’t even know how we met (well, through this place) but

Like how we found each other and started giving a shit about one another but like most of my life’s successful friendships I know you were likely carrying a load at the beginning prying out my introvert qualities till I couldn’t resist and I’m better off for it. Love you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Pam Lobley's avatar
Pam Lobley
Dec 29

Carissa has been making me laugh since we first met in the 1980s! That is a lot of laughing and we're not done yet! The best part about Carissa's humor is that it is based in truth, which always yields the deepest laughter and life insights. Also, thanks for the tip about carrying tweezers in your purse. I need to do that. xo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture