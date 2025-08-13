THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steph Sprenger's avatar
Steph Sprenger
6d

I cannot WAIT to read this book. I'm so grateful you put it on my radar. This is so long overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

Wow, Amy you’re fabulous! Yes we should be bragging about aging. It’s a freaking privilege. The Andrea Gibson once said, “I have a measly wrinkle collection compared to my end goal.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alisa Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture