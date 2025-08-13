✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, how’s the queendom holding up?

If there were a Nobel Prize for refusing to age quietly, Amy Alkon would already have it—and she’d be wearing it to her gyno appointments. The award-winning investigative science journalist has a knack for asking the kind of questions that make HMOs, MAHA-types, and old-school medical establishments squirm and menopausal women cheer.

Her latest crusade? GOING MENOPOSTAL—a full-throttle, evidence-fueled takedown of the medical myths, lazy assumptions, and outright ignorance that pass for menopause and perimenopause care in America. Alkon isn’t here to “raise awareness.” She’s here to drag outdated dogma into the light, translate the actual science, and arm you with data so irrefutable it should come with its own gavel.

Equal parts hilarious and furious, she’s the friend who’ll talk you through progesterone dosing over wine, remind you that estrogen is not the enemy, and hand you the exact words to make your doctor stop smiling sympathetically and start prescribing responsibly.

Because midlife isn’t a medical footnote—it’s a headline. And Amy Alkon intends to make it front-page news, and she’s doing it with such verve!

About Amy

Amy Alkon, an award-winning investigative science writer who specializes in “science-help.”

She does a deep dive into the research, critically evaluating it and then translating it into everyday language, allowing us to make scientifically informed decisions for the best of our health and well-being.

Alkon’s new book, her fifth, is GOING MENOPOSTAL: What You (and Your Doctor) Need to Know About the Real Science of Menopause and Perimenopause.

The book not only exposes the shocking gap between the scientific evidence and the medical practice standards in women's health, but in all of medicine, as well as how to overcome it and get the evidence-based medical care we all expect and deserve.

For 25 years, Alkon wrote an award-winning, science-based, nationally syndicated advice column, distributed by Creators. Alkon has been profiled in publications including The New York Times, TIME, The Washington Post, The Independent/UK, and Maclean’s. Alkon has appeared on numerous national TV and radio shows, including Good Morning America, Today, NPR, CNN, Dr. Drew, Nightline, Anderson Cooper Live, and Canada’s The Agenda with Steve Paikin. Podcasters who've featured her include Joe Rogan, Michael Shermer, Adam Carolla, Robert Wright, and Scott Barry Kaufman. Alkon has given two TED talks.

About Going Menopostal

We women in menopause and perimenopause are getting healthcare based on medical myth rather than evidence.

GOING MENOPOSTAL is Amy Alkon’s mission to change that.

More than half of the medical care we ALL get in the US may not be “based on, or supported by, adequate evidence,” according to the US National Academy of Medicine.

Knowing this, Alkon began a deep dive into the research on menopause and perimenopause—the 3 to 10 years leading up to menopause when women’s symptoms are widely ignored, dismissed, and misdiagnosed (despite doctors having every intention of helping their patients).

Alkon was shocked by what she found:

Most gynecology departments lack even one doctor with training and expertise in menopausal and perimenopausal medicine, and they expect their maternity and general reproductive health specialists to treat these conditions outside their scope of practice without informing patients, a violation of medical ethics.

Perimenopause is wrongly viewed and treated as “menopause lite”—a time of lowered estrogen levels—when estrogen levels actually soar, making many women miserably symptomatic.

Few doctors know that symptomatic perimenopausal women actually tend to lack progesterone, and that replacing it with safe, FDA-approved progesterone would alleviate their insomnia, hot flashes, and other suffering and counteract cell overgrowth that can lead to breast and endometrial cancer.

Many doctors deny estrogen to their menopausal patients, unaware of current research showing that estrogen not only alleviates symptoms but also protects against cardiovascular disease (soon to kill 1 in 3 women), bone fractures, metabolic syndrome, and more.

Findings from research done largely on middle-class white women are wrongly applied to black women and other women of color, ignoring crucial differences.

Women cannot wait for doctors and medicine to catch up to the evidence. Women need to bring the evidence to their provider—as Alkon did—transforming her HMO from her healthcare denier to the provider of the progesterone that gave her her sleep back.

And that’s where GOING MENOPOSTAL comes in.

—Alkon critically evaluates and translates complex science into clear everyday language.

—Alkon also presents easy DIY ways you can collect scientifically valid data about your body (like tracking your first-morning temperature)—arming yourself with concrete evidence of a need for treatment that doctors cannot rightfully ignore.

—Finally, Alkon lays out the exact words and approach for you to motivate your doctor to partner with you, so we can all get the evidence-based care we expect and deserve.

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

Loving who I am, at the age I am, along with everything that has gone into becoming me at this point.

From GOING MENOPOSTAL—on rethinking (and refusing to accept) the stigma of aging:

Starting in my mid-40s, I wore my age like body glitter, defiantly casting off the notion that I was gradually leaking out all my value, birthday after birthday. Searching my Twitter, in 2022 alone, I tweeted my age (then 58) 41 times. I’m now 61, and I constantly blurt that out—shoving it into cocktail party conversations as insistently as people who let you know they attended Harvard before your martini glass makes it to your lip. As I got older, announcing my age became not just a protest but a brag: a way to announce, “I’m SOMEBODY.” Somebody old and fabulous—and, in fact, somebody more fabulous because I’m old. There’s the temptation to argue, “Wait—50 isn’t old” or “60 isn’t old.” Well, no—compared with 90—but consider the source of our knee-jerk defensiveness: the notion that old is bad—in fact, ruinous if you’re a woman. Sure, that is a belief people have, but do you believe that? Giving that some thought, I realized old is actually better. Again, no fan of some of the physical effects, but at 60, I’m a vastly better person than I was at 20, 30, or 40: wiser, kinder, more confident, and more “bien dans ma peau”—“comfortable in my skin,” as the French saying goes. And not randomly or by accident, but by creation: because I put in decades of emotionally grubby work to become this person.

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

This question seemed impossible to answer. The goddesses, queens, and the rest had power in relation to men: because men found them beautiful, because they manipulated men to give them power, or because they created a vacancy on the throne by poisoning the man seated on it.

Then I realized I should just mention my actual inspiration, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Franklin is royal in the essential way: Earned royalty. Powerful on her own terms, resonating strength and sheer life force from within, and belting it out to the world with her enormous vocal and musical talent.

To see her at her powerful best, tune into a YouTube video of that Kennedy Center Honors concert where she serenaded Carole King. At one point, she, as an 80-something woman, slung her fur coat across the stage, sexier than any woman a quarter of her age—absolutely owning the place and the moment and the audience.

Vitally, she also makes me more powerful—her voice and music lighting a fire in me to be at my energized, most powerful best.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

So many women slow down in midlife, and especially, later life. Author

has never stopped living like she’s 22—joyfully surrounding herself with her many friends and taking big bites out of life across continents, in museums, in nature, and in her work.

At age 87!

I want to be her when I grow up.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

As I note above, more than half of our medical care “is not based on or supported by adequate evidence,” according to the US National Academy of Medicine. But medical care for menopause and perimenopause is the single most patient-betraying area. The big scandal of gynecology departments that I expose is that none or almost none of the doctors have ANY training or expertise in menopausal and perimenopausal science, diagnosis, or medicine. They are mostly “baby doctors”—maternity specialists—or reproductive health specialists. This makes it unethical for them to treat you, but they are expected to anyway.

My solution to this was writing GOING MENOPOSTAL: What you (and your doctor) need to know about the real science of menopause and perimenopause—the result of my eight-year deep dive into the science on menopause, perimenopause, and related areas, and explaining it in everyday language that we women can all understand.

Share

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

Having worked on myself and developed my self-respect to the point where I am willing to endure what is ultimately the brief discomfort of standing up for myself and others. Seeing it that way allows us to ask the question: “So, can I afford the price of feeling uncomfortable for a minute to present the science to my doctor? Stand up for myself and my health?”

Surely, if you think about it, the answer is: YES.

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

I explain in GOING MENOPOSTAL that the most powerful and efficient exercise for long-term health is “slow-speed weight training to muscle failure”:

Simply getting exercise of some kind isn’t enough. “I moved my body!” Well, okay, you weren’t sedentary, but the question is: “To what end?”

Exercise as medicine means exercise that’s chosen because it is most powerful for preventing the ways our bodies break down and, through that, is most powerful for protecting, enhancing, and maintaining our health. The exercise that does that better than any other is the kind that puts serious stress on our muscles: weightlifting—specifically, slow-speed, muscle-straining lifting with weights heavy enough that you can do only eight to 10 reps before your muscles give out. (Called “muscle failure.”)

I do a single set a day, and I’m in the best shape and best health of my life. (Detailed directions on the how-to in the book.)

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e., “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can CHOOSE. Choose health. And take actions to foster and maintain my best health through the science.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age. (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

Old Is the New Black: Live long—and fabulously!

Amy’s Empress Edit

Share

Where readers can find you:

Buy my book, GOING MENOPOSTAL: What you (and your doctor) need to know about the real science of menopause and perimenopause. https://amzn.to/4lyFxQc

And subscribe to my free, twice-monthly science-stack, “Science Made Practical,” for evidence-based advice for health and flourishing you won’t get anywhere else: subscribers@amyalkon.net (first out in early July).

Before We Go…

We hope you enjoyed this week’s questionnaire as much as we enjoyed creating it. But before you slip away, here’s a sneak peek at the latest swag arriving with the launch of Kimberly Warner’s stunning debut, Unfixed. Gorgeous, right? Equal parts provocative and kintsugi—like the beautiful cracks in a family story, finally put back together.

Picture it: you, strolling down the street in this tee, as strangers glance over and think, Ooh. What secrets are those??? And you just smile.

We’ll let you know when it’s live and we’re doing giveaways in the next few weeks.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*An earlier version of this email newsletter contains a misprint of question # 8—sincerest apologies to our guest. Brain fog made us do it!

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

Here are some lovely things readers have said recently about this newsletter:

“One of Substack’s funniest voices on midlife, menopause, and showing up for yourself.”

“It's so refreshing to read inspiring, longer-form deep dives after years of swimming in seas of short-form social media.”

“Alisa always brings something extraordinary as a writer, and it's forever enlightening to peek into her midlife brain.”

I’d love to see you as part of the community, and I hope you enjoy these pieces above about midlife love, agency, and believing in yourself.