Fellow Empresses, how's the queendom holding up?

It’s no secret that we at Empress Editions have been thinking quite a bit about pleasure lately. Maybe it’s because Dr. Heather Bartos’ much-anticipated new book, QUICKIES, is on the horizon, set to drop June 24th on the heels of National Vagina Appreciation Day. Maybe it’s because we’re all in the mood to remind midlife women everywhere that desire doesn’t come with an expiration date. Or maybe it’s just because pleasure—especially for women—is something that deserves far more airtime than it usually gets.

And speaking of giving pleasure the spotlight it deserves, this week’s Empress Questionnaire guest is practically royalty in the realm of sex-positivity: August McLaughlin .

August is a journalist, author, and the fearless host/producer behind Girl Boner Radio—a podcast so good that Romper and Bellesa both called it a must-listen for anyone who wants to feel empowered, informed, and just a little bit turned on. Whether she’s unraveling incredible, true sex and relationship stories or talking about the powerful link between sexuality and healing (seriously, she even did orgasm research at Rutgers), August is the kind of sex-positive advocate who makes you want to throw out your prudish tendencies and proudly say, “Yes, I, too, deserve a Girl Boner.”

She’s not just a podcasting powerhouse, though. August’s work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, O: The Oprah Magazine, HuffPost, Shape—basically, if there’s a platform where smart women gather, she’s probably there. She’s also a trauma-informed certified sex educator who’s tackled everything from eating disorders to ADHD, proving that her mission to help people lead full, authentic lives is as multifaceted as it is fearless.

And while you absolutely should binge Girl Boner Radio immediately (you’re welcome), stick around first for August’s answers to the Empress Questionnaire, where she dishes on pleasure, empowerment, and why everyone—yes, everyone—deserves to feel good in their own skin.

The Official Bio

August McLaughlin is a journalist, author, and host/producer of Girl Boner Radio, which was named “one of the best sex podcasts you should be listening to” by Romper and one of the top feminist podcasts by Bellesa. The narrative episodes explore incredible, true sex and relationship stories – with women and LGBTQIA+ folks at the center.

August’s articles and expertise have been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, O: The Oprah Magazine, HuffPost, DailyOM, Shape, and more. August has presented for TEDx Women and the Centers for Disease Control headquarters, ghostwritten hundreds of works for gynecologists and physicians, and participated in orgasm research at Rutgers University. She’s also a trauma-informed certified sex educator with expertise in eating disorders and ADHD.

Girl Boner Radio in Her Own Words…

“Girl Boner is a term I trademarked after years of contemplating all it stands for: the recognition and embracement of female sexual pleasure. More than a term for female sexual arousal, for which a universal term has not before existed, Girl Boner is the title of my brand, podcast, nonfiction book series, and activism. I also see it as a movement and my contribution to sex-positivity.

You do not need to have a vulva to experience a Girl Boner.

While the Girl Boner book series is geared primarily toward women, femmes, and folks reared as girls, Girl Boner Radio, is for everyone.

Years ago, embracing my sexuality helped me heal from a severe eating disorder. Realizing I was far from unique in my struggles, I launched a mission I’ve been on since. Because sexuality is about so much more than sex and the benefits of sexual empowerment reach far beyond the bedroom, you’ll find that my content delves into many topics related to leading full, authentic lives.

All genders are welcome! I’m really grateful to have a diverse audience that includes many guys and non-binary individuals, as well as women and femmes. You’re all so, so welcome here.”

1. What is your idea of perfect midlife happiness?

A peaceful home, time and connection with loved ones, beautiful hikes, and lots of fun and meaningful creativity. Now that I’m in my mid-40s, I care so much less about seeking validation from others (something I’ve worked hard at) and much more about living authentically while creating art I love.

2. Which empress, queen, goddess, or mythical figure do you most identify with?

Anaïs Nin, for her storytelling and deep dives into erotic expression.

3. Which living midlife woman do you most admire? (And why?)

Ava DuVernay, for her incredible artistry. “When They See Us,” in particular, will stay with me for a long, long time.

4. What aspect of midlife or the peri/menopausal journey do you most deplore?

It hasn’t been so bad (yet?!), but I worry how hormonal changes will impact my mental health. I’ve heard it makes ADHD challenges worse, and if it’s anything like puberty was for my ADHD self, I will cry. A lot. Thankfully, I have many more tools, wisdom, and research at this stage. So, fingers crossed…

5. What do you most treasure or value about this phase of life?

Caring less about what others think of me, and more about what’s truly important.

6. If you could share one key midlife lesson, hack, or nugget of wisdom, what would it be?

Delete your social media apps from your phone, avoid tech devices before bed, and give yourself some outdoor time each morning before reaching for your phone. Life and your energy are too precious to not live, at least a little bit, as though you’re on vacation.

7. What gives you the greatest sense of agency in midlife? (i.e. “Knowing that I can…”)

Knowing that I can create spectacular audio art (my podcast), and any other creative work I set my mind and heart on, that reaches and seems impactful to many.

8. Give us the headline for your Empress Age. (one that captures the bold narrative you are rewriting for the latter half of your life)

“Podcaster and writer August McLaughlin refuses to give up on stories that matter.”

August’s Empress Edit

It’s a harmonious mix!

Where readers can find you:

Website: augustmclaughlin.com

Girl Boner Radio on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

