Fellow Empresses, Happy Weekend… How the hell are you?

So, the votes are in and a majority of you want to press on with Dr. Sharon Blackie’s Hagitude: Reimagining the Second Half of Life.

I was secretly hoping this book would be chosen because, although I believe Jung was largely mistaken in limiting a woman’s life to just three phases—maiden, mother, and crone—I think Blackie does an excellent job of highlighting what he got right, especially regarding myths, fables, and folklore. Her insights are incredibly rich, and the resources she provides are invaluable!

Here’s her fantastic site teaching the book:

Hagitude by Sharon Blackie – Book Group Questions

Before reading Hagitude, which folk tales or fairy stories that include old women did you know about? How did they make you feel about getting older?

Sharon talks about the old women who were important to her in childhood, particularly her Aunt Meg. Which older women do you remember from childhood and why?

Sharon writes about characters in diverse books and movies that have inspired her—Kate Brown in Doris Lessing’s The Summer Before Dark; Granny Weatherwax in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld books; Evelyn Couch and Ninny Threadgoode in Fannie Flagg’s Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café; Belinda in Fleabag. Which books and films have older female characters that have inspired you?

For my part, aside from the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, nearly all the folk and fairy tales I grew up with portrayed old crones as terrifying figures, often bent on poisoning, harming, or sabotaging the fate of a younger woman. Yet, in my own life, the older women I’ve known—particularly my grandmothers (Rae & Mary)—have been strong, empowered, yet warm and kind. They were crafty, resourceful, subversive figures in my life—rather than simplistic fulfillers of wishes. In terms of older characters from books and films, Belinda from Fleabag ranks high, but so too does Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect, Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranski in The Good Fight.

But what about you? What springs to mind with these questions?

Stay tuned for more commentary on our book and I’ll reach out to Dr. Blackie and see if she can join us for a Zoom.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - A track to remind you to…

