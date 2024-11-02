THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kim Van Bruggen's avatar
Kim Van Bruggen
Nov 2, 2024

I love absolutely everything about and in this post. YES to The Diplomat. Ever since I discovered it earlier this year, I've been CRAVING more. So excited last night to finally have another show that I could sit with my bowl of popcorn and a smile before it even began...because you just KNOW it's going to be good. I watched two episodes last night and Keri Russell's messy (realistic) hair was one of the things that kept me smiling throughout the show. I'm going to savour every bit of it and try not to binge. Even though I want to!

As I was reading this, I was playing with my chin hairs and I noticed, to my horror, a very thick hair poking out from my upper lip. My upper freaking lip!!! I've had to pluck the odd one here and there, but not like THIS. Where the hell did this come from?? I interrupted your newsletter programming to go investigate in the mirror and to my further horror, as I went to search and destroy (aka pluck) it, I realized there was more than ONE. Egads. What the actual fuck man. So, this whole midlife change thing is never-ending at the moment. I did finally give in and go and buy jeans the next size up after realizing that I wasn't going to easily (or soon) fit into my jeans that I now realize are over five years old. As my daughter has reminded me...styles change mom. Ya, ya, ya.... But, holy SHIT!! The cost of jeans??!! What the hell? I paid almost $400 (rounding up) for a pair of stylish jeans. The only thing I can say is thank the good lord the current style is baggy and loose. For once, a style I can get behind that fits my current condition.

Regarding the book Hagitude, I've put it on hold for when one comes due from my library. I'm on a budget, but perhaps I'll make an exception and buy this one as it seems it might have some wisdom I want to keep around in book form for awhile.

As for your last two questions, I am slowly and deeply leaning into the fact that in 2025, I will be turning 60. I am excited about having 'Helen Mirren' grey hair, but alas, my hairstylist friend says it may be awhile for me yet. So, I will live in the weird, not quite coloured and not quite grey middle for the next however long? But, as I'm in my yoga class with ladies who are mostly 70 and older (including a 90 year old who looks fantastic), I am envying their beautiful silver, shiny hair. One day.

Inspired by a note I read from my friend @Dina Bell Laroche about ceremonies, I'm going to create a "crone" ceremony for myself in 2025. I know you had some thoughts about the word crone in an earlier post, but I learned a few things that has me now embracing the word.

Well this turned out to be way longer than I thought! Perhaps because I was coming to sit down and write a post, inspired by a few things I've been watching and reading lately. And one of them was The Diplomat and now your post. Time to get writing mine for next week. ;)

Sorry to hear you are feeling under the weather. You, my dear, are the Supreme Empress and I love you to bits. 🤍🩷🤍

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Nov 2, 2024

So excited for the new season of The Diplomat. Hope you’re feeling better. 🙏

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