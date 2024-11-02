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Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

Feeling stressed about Tuesday? Understandable.

I am home sick as a dog, but loving Hagitude in between new episodes of The Diplomat.

I LOVE that Keri Russell’s midlife hair is never combed, that her pants are always held together with a paperclip, and that she is so real and fallible! That is ME, man!

But amid all that, how about some richly fabled midlife distraction from our favorite folklorist and Jungian, Dr. Sharon Blackie? This week, we have an interview with Magnificent Midlife’s Rachel Lankester and Sharon on reconceiving narratives.

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This Week’s Book Group Questions!

How do you feel about the changes in your body as you become older? How do you come to terms with this?

When was the last time you experienced everyday ageism and what form did it manifest?

Can you think of any examples of healthy anger, expressed by women, that has changed things for the better?

Do you think it’s possible to think of menopause as a transition to a new kind of womanhood?

How would you like to transform? What would you like to do more of as you approach elderhood?

For my part, the initial changes to my body during perimenopause were beyond alarming—I wrote a whole book about it. Coming to terms with it took years of narrative reframing, humor, self-compassion, and speech therapy.

Ageism is my everyday. I am constantly dealing with loathsome patriarchal shitheads who think my skills, knowledge, expertise, and wisdom have gone to pot. It’s a constant annoying task, reminding them that I’m still good to go.

Healthy anger? Lately, I have seen midlife women's rage friend groups growing on WhatsApp and it seems like an interesting outlet to help women feel more seen/heard. But also, when it’s channeled, creatively, for books like The Change by Kirsten Miller—it can give voice and power to a whole new cohort of women.

I do think menopause is a chance to transition to a new kind of woman, which is exactly why I started The Empress. Approaching elderhood, I would hope that we can create more opportunities for midlife women to thrive, to found new ventures, and to create greater financial security.

But what about you? What springs to mind with these questions?

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About the Book

RADICALLY REIMAGINE THE SECOND HALF OF LIFE



For any woman over fifty who has ever asked “What now? Who do I want to be?” comes a life-changing book showing how your next phase of life may be your most dynamic yet. As mythologist and psychologist Sharon Blackie describes it, midlife is the threshold to decades of opportunity and profound transformation, a time to learn, flourish, and claim the desires and identities that are often limited during earlier life stages. This is a time for gaining new perspectives, challenging and evolving belief systems, exploring callings, uncovering meaning, and ultimately finding healing for accumulated wounds.



Western folklore and mythology are rife with brilliantly creative, fulfilled, feisty, and furious role models for aging women, despite our culture’s focus on youthfulness. Blackie explores these archetypes in Hagitude, presenting them in a way sure to appeal to contemporary women. Drawing inspiration from these examples as well as modern mentors, you can reclaim midlife as a liberating, alchemical moment rich with possibility and your elder years as a path to feminine power.

Buy the Book!

Stay tuned for more commentary on Hagitude and don’t forget questions for midlife therapist Kimberly Wilson!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

For more info on the Empress Book Club, its mission, and how it works, click here.

p.s. If you are so inclined, follow us on IG for flash content & upcoming giveaways. We’re at @the.empress.age. We’d love to see you there!