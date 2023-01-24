Fellow Empresses,
Get ready for some magic!
A friend of mine was recently explaining a report she’d seen on women, credibility, and age. Apparently, from the ages of 20-35, we’re considered too young to be taken seriously in the corporate world. But then after age 45, we’re too old to be considered relevant or valuable, which means we really only have TE…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.