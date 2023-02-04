✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses,

The results are flooding in… To the over 2000 of you who recently participated in our EMPRESS MINDSET Survey (which is still open until 2/11/23), we wanted to THANK YOU and share the results that have come in thus far:

#1 PAIN POINT: Dryness (Skin, Hair, Vaginal).

#1 FUTURE CONCERN: Menopause + a Chronic Health Condition... Resulting in Medical Bankruptcy… so we’re going to bring you more personal finance and insurance ideas for the Empress Age.

#1 DRIVER OF HOPE: More Community Connection… so we’ve got some ideas that go beyond your typical book club (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

Given the number one pain point is the dry va-jay-jay, we couldn’t be more excited to bring you part 2 in our series on hormone health—coming next (complete with some big discounts)—so stay tuned!

Yours in Grandeur,

