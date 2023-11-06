Sunday Journaling Prompt: Shadow selves: Who's your good girl? Who's your BAD?📔🖋️✨
Alert central casting! Get creative, go deep to embrace your inner bad bitch!
Fellow Empresses,
A Sunday journaling prompt based loosely on Jung’s notion of the shadow self:
“Everyone carries a shadow, and the less it is embodied in the individual's conscious life, the blacker and denser it is. If an inferiority is conscious, one always has a chance to correct it.
I’m not sure I always want to “correct” my perceived faults and inferiorities, but being conscious of my darker aspects makes me feel like a richer sauce!
This self is so perfectly captured in the lyrics and minor chords of Fiona Apple’s heroin-chic song “Criminal”. It’s really about the lyrics for me. They’re as much about self-indictment as relishing the badness. “I’ve been careless with a delicate man…” and “When a girl would break a boy just because she can…”
On the flip side, I’m a totally perky…
