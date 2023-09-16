Special Unlocked Subscriber Bonus Post! The Mystery of Dame Helen Mirren's Hair!
Admit it... We all wanna know what shampoo she uses to get those freakin' pristine silver tresses. The Empress investigates!🕵️♀️ 🧐
Fellow Empresses,
How the hell are you?
Welcome to this extra-special bonus edition of The Empress that we’ve brought out from behind the Subscriber Paywall because… Well, it’s just super fun.
I know we’ve always said here that we cared more about how aging felt rather than how it looked… but I was talking with Kim Van Bruggen the other day about the blo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.