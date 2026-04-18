THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Heather J Robertson's avatar
Heather J Robertson
2d

Midlife is all about clarity! thank you, Alisa, for reminding us all of that!

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
2d

Shut the front door! I’m glad that’s what you did to this offer. $750! It’s an insult.

Sticking to your mission will have one outcome— success. You are a trailblazer. A holy grail blazer. You don’t bail blazer. 😘🥰👏💐

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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