Fellow Empresses,

Aren’t these drop caps jolly? So, in midlife… You choose what gets your energy. You choose what gets your time. And you choose what you will not tolerate anymore.

This week, for Empress, that meant choosing to retain our rights.

After months of back and forth, we were presented with terms that asked us to give up 75% of our audiobook royalties for 10 years… in exchange for $750 up front.

And when we politely said “no, thank you”, we were told—explicitly at 11:44 pm—that doing so could have “negative implications” for Empress—EVERYWHERE in publishing.

That’s not partnership.

That’s coercive control.

So we said no. Again. And again. And then, if you keep threatening our tiny, mighty business, here’s the ADA, the ACLU, some lawyers, and a whole lot of people with epilepsy to stand in solidarity with us, so please just stop already.

Not because we don’t believe in collaboration.

But because we do.

We believe in deals that respect the work, the author, and the audience. We believe in long-term value over short-term leverage. And we believe that if something feels off, it probably is.

Midlife sharpens that instinct. You stop negotiating against yourself. You stop accepting terms just to keep the peace. You stop mistaking access for opportunity.

You also learn something else.

You learn to choose where your energy actually belongs.

Right now, that’s with our readers.

Our book, Come to Dinner, by bestselling author Sara Davidson with a beautiful foreword by Elissa Altman is going into its third printing. The response has been real, specific, and deeply engaged. Readers who care about Joan Didion. About food. About the rituals that shape a life.

I grew up in a restaurant, with a mother schooled at Chez Panisse—someone who believed in flavor, in care, in the ritual of feeding people well. As kids, we followed her through San Francisco and Berkeley, tasting everything, arguing about everything, figuring out what belonged on the table and what didn’t.

So when we started gathering people for the Didion Dinners—to celebrate Joan the way she gathered people, from Martin Scorsese to Eve Babitz to our own Sara Davidson, who knew her for fifty years—it didn’t feel like strategy.

It felt like alignment.

And the response has been… electric.

Which is why, earlier this week, when we had the option to rush out a much smaller event—or step into a larger, properly supported one in New York—we chose to wait.

So, tomorrow night’s LIVE from the Didion Dinners Launch on 4/19 is postponed.

Because sometimes in midlife, the decision is simple:

We’ll keep the rights.

We’ll take the help that makes sense.

And we’ll build something that actually lasts.

And we’ll keep showing up for the work

This Tuesday, on April 21, we launch Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther—in both the UK and the US! Empress’s first, simultaneous international launch! We’ve had incredible help from Midas UK, Global Pushers Group, Turnaround Publishing, David Roberts, and Women's Survival Guide, as well as our sponsors.

Perfect for fans of Meg Mason, Daisy Buchanan, and Emma Cline, Fallout is a sharp, darkly funny coming-of-age about a teenage girl who walks away from home and into a world that will change her forever.

Warm, sharp, and quietly explosive, Fallout is the kind of novel readers pass to their friends, their sisters, and their book clubs—then can’t stop talking about long after the final page.

Bridget is fifteen and already tired of being told how the world works. Her father is building a fallout shelter in the garden. Her mother is holding the family together with routines and silence. And at school, no one is saying anything that feels true. So when Bridget hears about the women camped outside a military base at Greenham Common—protesting nuclear missiles, refusing to leave—she goes.

At first, it’s curiosity.

Then it’s something else.

Because Greenham isn’t what she expected. It’s chaotic, alive, and full of women who don’t ask permission. They argue, organize, clash, and care for each other in ways Bridget has never seen before. Here, the rules feel different. Looser. Sharper.

And the longer she stays, the harder it is to imagine going home.

But nothing at Greenham is simple. Beneath the solidarity, tensions simmer. Loyalties shift. And as Bridget is pulled deeper into this volatile, exhilarating world, she begins to see cracks—not just in the movement, but in everything she thought she understood about family, power, and herself.

Because once you start asking questions… You might say, “No fucking way,” to the answers.

Where readers can preorder FALLOUT:

Your local indie bookstore, of course.

Bookshop.org

Uk.Bookshop.org

Amazon

Amazon UK

Lastly, we are filming Eleanor’s Times Square book billboard on Sunday, May 3rd—if you are in the vicinity, would like to celebrate her with us, just DM me for details.

And to go out with a song…

How we feel about Eleanor and the gorgeous future we see for her:

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a TOTAL human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

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